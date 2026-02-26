Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Second Basemen Including Jazz Chisholm & Ketel Marte

Second base in 2026 fantasy baseball is defined by versatility, category juice, and how early you’re willing to attack the position on draft day. These five players separate themselves through power/speed combinations, lineup role, and the ability to outperform their ADP in high-stakes formats.

2B1 – Jazz Chisholm, New York Yankees (NFBC ADP – 23)

A second base qualification should be a win for Chisholm’s fantasy value this draft season. He comes off a 30/30 season despite missing May with an oblique injury. His contact batting average (.357) has been in a tight range over the past five seasons despite finishing last year with a four-year high in his strikeout rate (27.9%). Chisholm posted the best walk rate (10.9%) of his career.

His bat was a liability on the road in batting average (.207 with 29 runs, 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 14 steals over 227 at-bats). He has the most success in June (.318/15/7/19/4 over 88 at-bats).

Chisholm comes off a five-year low in exit velocity (90.0), but finished with higher outputs in his launch angle (15.7), barrels (15.0%), and hard-hit rate (43.3%). He appeared to trade strikeouts for more loft based on his jump in flyball rate (47.6%) and career-low line drive rate (14.3%).

The Yankees gave him the most at-bats (258) in the fifth slot in the batting order, leading to productive counting stats (41 runs, 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 15 steals). On the downside, he only hit .217.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: For the fantasy teams willing to start with some batting average risk, Chisholm brings plenty of speed and power. The health card has been his friend in his career, but Yankee Stadium is set up for his swing path (50.8% pull rate) in 2025. He ranked 21st (4.10) and 32nd (3.85) in FPGscore over the past two seasons. His dual eligibility helps his fantasy value. A possible career season is coming if Chisholm stays upright for the whole year.

2B2 – Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks (NFBC ADP – 40)

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the past two seasons, Marte raised his floor in power (36 and 28 home runs) despite missing 62 games. His run rate (44%) graded well while maintaining a favorable contact batting average (.369 and .343).

His bat fired in May and June (.294 with 42 runs, 17 home runs, 36 RBIs, and two steals over 187 at-bats after missing 25 days in April with a hamstring issue. Marte was more steady than explosive over the final three months (.270/39/11/35/2 over 267 at-bats). He played better on the road (.314/42/16/39/3 over 236 at-bats).

He offset his drop in exit velocity (90.8 – 94.1 in 2024) and hard-hit rate (47.0% - 53.6% in 2024) by setting a new top in his launch angle (14.8 – 10.1 in his career) and flyball rate (41.9% - 34.5% in 2024). Marte also had a sharp decline in his HR/FB rate (16.8% - 25.7% in 2024).

Arizona hit him first or second in the batting order for all but six of his at-bats. When at his best in 2024, Marte ranked 14th in FPGscore (+5.48) for hitters while setting in at the 55th spot (+2.10) last season.

Ketel Marte 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The second base position looks weaker on draft day this season based on Marte being the second choice at pick 40 in early January in the high-stakes market. He brings an edge in power, batting average, and runs if on the field for at least 150 games. His value RBIs are tied to his slot in the batting order, showcased by his chances over the past two seasons (327 and 307).

I view him as a unique option at second base, but many team builds will require speed for the position to reach category targets in overall championships. Think .280+ with 90 runs, 30 home runs, and 80 RBIs, with the hope of a healthy season.

2B3 – Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers (NFBC ADP – 67)

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) grounds out to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) during the second inning of the of their National League Championship Series game October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fantasy market was disappointed by Turang’s regression in steals, but he more than made up for the shortfall by developing into a more complete batter. He set career highs in runs (97), batting average (.288), hits (168), home runs (18), and RBIs (81). Turang finished 24th in FPGscore (4.63) for hitters, compared to 41st (1.94) in 2024.

Part of his improved counting stats was helped by moving to the leadoff slot in the batting order for 274 of his at-bats (.274/50/10/35/17). The Brewers hit him 5th (81), 7th (93), and 9th (42) for a good portion of his remaining playing time. Turang showed growth in his walk rate (10.0%), and his uptick in strikeouts (150) only led to a league-average outcome in his strikeout rate (22.8% - 17.0% in 2024).

Turang had a jump in contact batting average (.387 – .313 in 2024), with some progress in his average hit rate (1.512). His exit velocity (91.1) and hard-hit rate (47.4%) were well above 2024 (87.0/29.7%). He continues to have a groundball-favoring swing path (46.3%). Turang has a below-par launch angle (8.6), with work needed on his barrel rate (7.9%).

Brice Turang 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Turang’s uptick in power was a surprise last year, but it appears that he worked hard to get stronger while changing his leg kick and stance. He owns a higher speed card on his resume, but the Brewers may hit Sal Frelick in the leadoff spot, pushing Turang lower in the batter order. Milwaukee has three foundation bats – William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, and Christian Yelich, and their offense ranked third in runs (806) last season.

I can’t trust a further rise in power (10 of his 18 home runs came in August), and his runs are tied to his slot in the batting order. Turang has the tools to be a neutral player in batting average with a 15/35 outlook in home runs and RBIs. Based on his success over the past two seasons, he should be a value in drafts based on early January ADP (67) in the high-stakes market.

2B4 – Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs (NFBC ADP – 96)

Hoerner continued to have a tweener skill set that doesn’t work for all team builds in the fantasy market. He puts a ton of balls in play, highlighted by his career low strikeout rate (7.6%) and below-par walk rate (6.0). As a result, his contact batting average (.324) has a low ceiling over the past four years. Any hope of double-digit home runs looks questionable based on his four-year low in his average hit rate (1.326).

His bat played well against lefties (.369/23/4/16/22 over 141 at-bats). Hoerner didn’t hit a home run over his first 285 at-bats while grading well in runs (41), steals (14), and batting average (.288). He finished 47th in FPGscore (2.74), up six spots from 2024 (0.94 – 53rd).

Hoerner posted a career-high launch angle (12.5) and flyball rate (34.3%), but his HR/FB rate (3.7%) was the lowest of his career. He finished with about his career average in his exit velocity (86.7) and barrel rate (2.3%). His hard-hit rate (30.3%) has been below his career average (30.3%) over the past two seasons.

Nico Hoerner 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Hoerner hits in a favorable part of the batting order, helping his value in runs and his stolen base opportunities. He had regression with runners on base (RBI rate – 13.9%) while coming to the plate with the most RBI chances (395) of his career. I don’t see much room for improvement in his stats, putting him on a path to hit .280 with about 85 runs, below 10 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 30 steals.

2B5 – Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (NFBC ADP – 131)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts after hitting a foul ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Altuve remained fantasy relevant again in 2025, while offering a neutral five-category season (.265/80/26/77/10). He finished 58th in FPGscore (1.82), pricing him 17 drops ahead of his current 2026 ADP in the high-stakes market. At age 35, Altuve needs 612 hits to reach 3,000 for his career.

His walk rate (8.4%) had a slight rebound from 2024 (6.9%), while shaving off some strikeouts (16.7%). He finished with a five-year low in his contact batting average (.326 – .363 in 2024) and weakness in his RBI rate (12.7%). Altuve came to the plate with 403 runners on base (97 more than last year). His run rate (37.9%) also had regression.

Altuve has settled into a pull hitter (56.0%) who relies on a high launch angle (17.7 – career high) to put balls in the seats. His exit velocity (85.1) is drifting lower with a minor league pulse, along with weakness in his barrel rate (6.2%) and hard-hit rate (30.9%). His swing path was the most balanced of his career in 2025 while beating his career average in HR/FB rate (13.6%) for the fifth consecutive year.

After the All-Star break, Altuve hit .247 with 30 runs, nine home runs, 25 RBIs, and four steals over 231 at-bats.

Jose Altuve 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In his whole career, Altuve has outperformed expectations while transitioning his game to survive in the majors. The Astros have him locked up until 2029, securing plenty of at-bats for their future Hall of Famer. I only see a neutral hitter with a 75/20/65/5 skill set with a better chance of regression than improvement. I’ll let him beat me again in 2026.

Roster construction will ultimately determine which of these second basemen fits your build, especially when balancing batting average risk versus stolen-base upside. If you understand the profiles of Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ketel Marte, Brice Turang, Nico Hoerner, and Jose Altuve, you’ll gain a clear edge in building a championship-caliber infield.

