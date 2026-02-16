Fantasy Baseball Top 5 Designated Hitters Featuring Shohei Ohtani & Kyle Schwarber

The utility-only player pool is once again dominated by elite difference-makers, with Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, and Yordan Alvarez anchoring the top of fantasy baseball drafts through category juice and lineup-driven counting stats. Understanding how injuries, lineup context, and approach trends shape this tier is critical when deciding whether to invest an early pick in a DH or wait for profit plays like Christian Yelich and Ivan Herrera.

DH1 – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (NFBC ADP – 1)

Ohtani drafters last season were disappointed in his pullback in stolen bases (20), batting average (.282), and RBIs (102). He still ranked second for hitters in FPGscore (12.79) behind Aaron Judge. In 2024, he was a massive fantasy edge (FPGscore: 19.55) due to his high success across all five categories.

His average hit rate (2.209) remains elite, and Ohtani has posted a contact batting average over .400 over the past three seasons (.427, .416, and .406). Pitchers walked him 15.0% of the time, but also struck him out more (25.7% - 22.2 % in 2024 ~ a four-year high). His regression in RBIs was two-fold. Ohtani came to the plate with 86 fewer runners on base (team issue), but he also posted a five-year low in his RBI rate (14.4% - 18.1% in 2024).

Ohtani brings an electric hard-hit rate (58.4%) and barrel rate (23.4%) while ranking near the top of the league in exit velocity (94.9). His launch angle has been in a similar area over the past two years (16.2 and 15.0). Over the last three seasons, he has upped his flyball rate (43.9% - career high) each year while continuing to have an elite HR/FB rate (29.4%). His higher batting average in 2024 (.310) was tied to his higher line drive rate (23.6% - 16.9% last season).

Last May, Ohtani delivered a stellar month (.309/31/15/27/2 over 110 at-bats). He hit over .300 in August (.306) and September (.312), but his production was down over his final 191 at-bats (46 runs, 17 home runs, 29 RBIs, and seven steals). Nine of his 20 steals came in April.

Shohei Ohtani 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Dodgers plan to pitch Ohtani every week this year, which may prevent him from regaining his lost speed. He is the best foundation bat in the majors, with a historic power ceiling. His counting stats rely on his supporting cast, so hopefully Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman regain a bounce in their offensive steps. Ohtani’s norm has settled into a 130/50/120/20 profile with plenty of help in the batting average. He will be the first overall player drafted in most fantasy leagues this year. I will do a pitching profile for him later.

DH2 – Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies (NFBC ADP – 25)

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) rounds the bases hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) during the fourth inning of game three of the NLDS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Two years ago, the high-stakes fantasy market faded Schwarber due to his low batting average (.197). After a career season in home runs (56) and RBIs (132), he has his highest ADP of his 11-year MLB career. He finished 5th in FPGscore (9.29) in 2025, above his results in 2024 (5.15) and 2023 (34th – 2.70).

Schwarber came to the plate with a career-high 460 runners on base, thanks to playing in every game. His average hit rate (2.235) reached a new high while posting a favorable RBI rate (16.5%–21.0%). He continues to have a winning walk rate (14.9%). Schwarber lowered his strikeout rate (27.2) for the second consecutive year, but it remains a liability.

His exit velocity (94.3), barrel rate (20.8%), launch angle (20.1), and hard-hit rate (59.6%) were career-bests, with the latter being well above his previous high (54.9%). Schwarber had a rebound in his flyball rate (48.0%). He has maintained a floor of 24.0% with his HR/FB rate throughout his career, matching his career high last season (28.6%).

Surprisingly, Schwarber was a better hitter vs. left-handed pitching (.252/38/23/46/1 over 234 at-bats). His batting average was a liability on the road (.216/45/23/53/6 over 252 at-bats). He had a floor of nine home runs in four months (9, 10, 12, and 12).

Kyle Schwarber 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: A second/third round ADP this year (depending on league size) seems fair, but accepting batting average risk early invites a weaker building block, especially if his power stats regress. With that said, Schwarber’s short, quick swing and a new $150 million contract show that the Phillies believe in his bat. A 100/40/100 floor drives his fantasy value, with some help in steals.

DH3 – Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (NFBC ADP – 46)

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) walks to the on-deck circle during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Alvarez went down as a first-round bust last year due to him missing 114 games with a right-hand injury, followed by a left ankle injury in September. Most of his 2025 metrics were well below his career path, which adds little to his outlook this year.

In 2023, an oblique injury led Alvarez to miss about 45 days between June and July. Over his first 202 at-bats, he hit .277 with 41 runs, 17 home runs, and 55 RBIs. After returning from his injury, his bat stayed on a productive path (.308/36/14/42 over 208 at-bats).

Alvarez set career highs in plate appearances (635), at-bats (552), hits (170), batting average (.308), and steals (6) in 2024. Unfortunately, his value in runs (88) and RBIs (86) fell short of expectations. He continued to offer an edge in his contact batting average (.372) with an excellent approach (strikeout rate – 15.0 and walk rate (10.9) for a power hitter. Alvarez had a regression in his average hit rate (1.841) while struggling more with runners on base (RBI rate – 15).

His bat was elite vs. left-handed pitching (.362/23/10/30/1 over 188 at-bats), with more success on the road (.333 with 53 runs, 22 home runs, 56 RBIs, and three stolen bases over 273 at-bats). Alvarez lost his power in May (.283/10/2/4/3 over 106 at-bats). He hit between seven and eight home runs in four different months. From June through August, his batting average (.347) was a significant edge, leading to 48 runs, 19 home runs, 49 RBIs, and three steals over 254 at-bats. Alvarez missed the final five games of the season with a right knee issue.

Last year, his exit velocity (94.7), launch angle (18.3), and hard-hit rate (52.9%) aligned with his career path. He had a pullback in his barrel rate (13.8%) while finishing with a career-low HR/FB rate (9.5) by a wide margin (20.9% in his career). His flyball rate (45.7%) remained at the top of his range.

Yordan Alvarez 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Alvarez finished 15th in FPGscore (5.34) for hitters in 2024 while underperforming in runs and RBIs for his improved opportunity. When at his best and healthy, he brings an edge in batting average and power. The Astros should give him the keys to the DH almost exclusively this year, which may lead to the most playing time of his career. Based on his early ADP (46) in the high-stakes, Alvarez appears to be an excellent cheat foundation bat. A .300/90/40/120/5 season is well within his reach, but he must be on the field for 150 games.

DH4 – Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers (NFBC ADP – 134)

After underachieving expectations from 2020 to 2024, Yelich ranked 23rd last season in FPGscore (4.66) for hitters. He came to the plate with 414 runners on base, with his highest RBI opportunity since 2016. His bat graded well in contact batting average (.372) for the third consecutive year. His RBI rate (18.4%) has been a strength four times over the past five seasons.

On the downside, his strikeout rate (25.9%) is no longer an asset. Yelich also posted his lowest walk rate (9.9%) since 2015. He raised his average hit rate (1.715) into a more competitive range after underachieving over the previous four years.

Yelich posted his best stats in August (.324/26/7/23 over 111 at-bats), but he limped home in September (.224/7/2/11/1 over 76 at-bats) while missing some time with a back issue. His RBI and power stats were driven over the first three months (.262/41/16/60/12 over 302 at-bats). His batting average was much better on the road (.285/48/15/55/11 over 302 at-bats).

His exit velocity (90.2) is drifting lower, but remains in a favorable area. Yelich has a worm-killer launch angle (1.9) and groundball rate (56.7%). He’s had a flyball rate (24.1%) over 30.0% once in his 13 years in the majors. His barrel rate (10.3%) rose, while his hard-hit rate (46.4%) remained strong.

Christian Yelich 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Brewers will move Yelich to their leadoff spot in 2026, at least initially. He will also be their primary DH, but he could still qualify in the outfield at some point in the year.

In a slow draft earlier today, I was looking for a balanced skill set. Yelich fits the bill based on his success last season, but there are multiple red flags – rising strikeout rate, regressing swing path, and some injury risk. After doing his research, I wish I waited another two rounds before drafting him.

A DH opportunity could keep him healthier. Without a correction in his approach and more loft, he looks to be on a path to hit .270 with a chance at 100 runs, 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and about 15 steals.

DH5 – Ivan Herrera, St. Louis Cardinals (NFBC ADP – 173)

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) reacts after hitting a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Last year, Herrera had the look of an upside cheat C1 in deep formats. He finished with competitive stats in runs (54), home runs (19), and 66 RBIs despite only coming to the plate for 388 at-bats.

Seven games into the season, Herrera was on the injured list for 30 games with left knee inflammation. He hit well over his first 150 at-bats (42 games), with 22 runs, eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and one steal. Unfortunately, a hamstring issue knocked him out of action again for 23 possible starts. Over his last 187 at-bats, Herrea hit .267 with 29 runs, 10 home runs, 27 RBIs, and five stolen bases.

After the season, he had surgery on his right elbow to remove bone spurs. The Cardinals only had him on the field for 14 games behind the plate, pushing him to a DH-only qualification in 20-game minimum leagues.

Herrera has a career-best strikeout rate (18.6%) while maintaining a favorable walk rate (9.5%). His average hit rate (1.636) is trending higher, painting a 20-home run floor with 500 at-bats. He was at his best against left-handed pitching (.330/16/9/22/1 with 97 at-bats).

His exit velocity (91.2), hard-hit rate (47.4%), and barrel rate (11.0%) pushed to new heights. Herrera had a groundball swing path (48.7%) while seeing his HR/FB rate (19.4%) jump significantly from 2024 (9.4%).

Ivan Herrera 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The Cardinals won’t push Herrera to catch until his elbow is fully recovered. He needs to play 10 games to qualify in most formats. His best slot in the batting order last year was the two hole (.276/34/12/30/7 over 243 at-bats), highlighted by his on-base percentage (.378).

Herrera’s growth last year will bring more eyeballs into his fantasy aisle, but his DH-only eligibility will bring a discount to his draft value in 2026. Next step: .280/70/20/75/10 with 500 at-bats, and I feel I’m on the conservative side of his outlook.

Ohtani remains the clear 1.01 foundation bat thanks to historic power and five-category production, while Schwarber and Alvarez offer league-winning upside if their health and supporting casts cooperate. Yelich and Herrera represent the draft-day value path at the position, but both require roster construction discipline to maximize their balanced skill sets.

