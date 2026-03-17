Fantasy Baseball Valuation of All 30 Projected MLB Opening Day Pitchers

Opening Day is about two weeks away as we begin to get excited for fantasy baseball season. The talk of the town on the big day will be that of each MLB team's designated 'ace.' While we know that Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal are to be wheeled out, some other teams have more obscure names. Here is our fantasy baseball analysis team-by-team regarding what to expect from these team aces.

Arizona Diamondbacks — Zac Gallen

Gallen is not the pitcher that he used to be, carding a 4.83 ERA in 2026. Gallen looks to reinvigorate with his breaking ball dominance, but fantasy baseball managers should not expect much until it is seen.

Atlanta Braves — Chris Sale

Sale is among the top-3 preseason NL Cy Young candidates. There is no reason that Sale cannot contest to win the award again.

Baltimore Orioles — Trevor Rogers

The former first-round pick marked up a 1.81 ERA in limited 2025 appearances. He is in the 97th percentile of pitching run value. We may have concern that Rogers returns to his >4.00 ERA in 2023-24.

Boston Red Sox — Garrett Crochet

There is no reason that Crochet shall not be a Cy Young contender. He is less likely to achieve the feat, but that 99th percentile breaking ball run value will be a weapon of mass destruction once again in 2026.

Chicago Cubs —Matthew Boyd

Boyd is the ace on paper, but the Opening Day job is yet to be confirmed. Boyd is a regression candidate with a 3.21 ERA in 2025, yet with awful breaking-ball run value and great breaking-ball run value, but low-velocity fastball run value. Boyd can be easily shelled.

Chicago White Sox — Shane Smith

Smith was in the 1% worst of MLB pitchers in 2025 with his breaking ball. He was then in the 99th percentile (best) of MLB pitchers with his 96 MPH fastball. Which Smith will we get in 2026? Time will tell, but do not get too high on Smith in fantasy baseball.

Cincinnati Reds — Andrew Abbott

Abbott fills in for Hunter Greene amid injury. The Reds have one of the best pitching rotations in the MLB. Abbott is an all-around great and mid-shot Cy Young contender.

Cleveland Guardians — Gavin Williams

It appears that this job will go to either Williams or Tanner Bibee. Williams is the SP1 on the depth chart, so he gets our nod. Williams is volatile, relying much on an accurate fastball to set the count and then dominate with his top-4% breaking ball.

Colorado Rockies — Kyle Freeland

Freeland may be the worst ace on Opening Day. He has zero value in fantasy baseball as the Rockies continue to plummet.

Detroit Tigers — Tarik Skubal

Skubal is the best pitcher in the AL and the clear-cut Cy Young favorite. Until proven otherwise, he is valued as such.

Houston Astros — Hunter Brown

In many years, Brown would have won the Cy Young in 2025. He carded a 2.43 ERA and seemingly should get even better. In every facet of the pitching, Brown is dominant.

Kansas City Royals — Cole Ragans

Ragans is one of our top Cy Young candidates. His 2025 profile shows otherwise, but his command in the zone is unmatched across the MLB. Ragans had a 3.14 ERA in 2024, and he may expect to return to it.

Los Angeles Angels — Yusei Kikuchi

Bad teams make for bad baseball. Kikuchi does okay, lingering around a 4.00 ERA. His Statcast sheet shows him below average. Kikuchi is fantasy baseball viable, but on the low end of your roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers — Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto is as good as any pitcher when he has his command. Yamamoto is deservedly the No. 2 Cy Young candidate this season.

Miami Marlins — Sandy Alcantara

Ever since Alcantara came back from injury, he has not been remotely close to his 2023 form. Aside from elite fastball velocity, Alcantara is well below MLB average as a pitcher. Luckily, his upside can still be considered quite high.

Milwaukee Brewers — Brandon Woodruff

This Opening Day job can easily go to Jacob Misiorowski; however, Woodruff is the SP1 on the depth chart. Woodruff came back from injury to post a stellar 3.20 ERA in 2025. He can trend quite high in 2026 fantasy baseball.

Minnesota Twins — Joe Ryan

Ryan battled a back injury in spring training, yet he appears ready for Opening Day. Ryan is a heavy (50%) fastball pitcher, which raises questions about how good he truly is. If he lacks command, he can be exposed.

New York Mets — Freddy Peralta

The 29-year-old comes off arguably the best year of his career, posting a 2.70 ERA. Peralta is elite in every aspect of pitching, from fastball to breaking ball and offspeed. He shall be rated highly in fantasy baseball.

New York Yankees — Max Fried

Gerrit Cole remains out, so Fried goes in as the ace. Fried does not quite have the pitching run value of a Skubal or Crochet, but he is in the 94th percentile, coming off of his second season of the last three seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA.

Philadelphia Phillies — Christopher Sanchez

Sanchez enters 2026 as a top-5 Cy Young candidate. Until seen otherwise, Sanchez shall be valued to that expectation.

Pittsburgh Pirates — Paul Skenes

Who is better — Skenes or Skubal? That is the hot debate, which proves that both pitchers are elite.

Sacramento A's — Luis Severino

If Severino can pitch as well as he looked in the World Baseball Classic, the A's have a pretty good ace. Post-injury, Severino has had a 4.00 ERA over his last two seasons. Ultimately, Severino is deemed average.

San Diego Padres — Michael King

King has one of the best offspeed arsenals in all of baseball with his 87 MPH changeup and 83 MPH sweeper. King shall be primed to dominate again as a third-tier pitcher in fantasy baseball.

San Francisco Giants — Logan Webb

We got a quick glimpse of Webb in the World Baseball Classic, where he pitched quite well. Webb shall be one of the better NL pitchers in 2026.

Seattle Mariners — Bryan Woo

This job is very much still up for grabs. Whoever it may be, Woo or Gilbert, it shall expect great pitching. Both pitchers are tier two in MLB.

St. Louis Cardinals — Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore has lowered his ERA in consecutive years, finishing with a 4.21 ERA in 2025. He commands six pitches over 12% in usage. Can he get better? This may be a spot to buy low and expect a lot.

Tampa Bay Rays — Drew Rasmussen

Rasmussen is one of the most underrated pitchers in the MLB, posting a sub-3.00 ERA over the past three seasons. Rasmussen will cut up the batters with elite fastball precision.

Texas Rangers — Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi gets his sixth career Opening Day start. In 22 games, Eovaldi posted a 1.73 ERA in 2025. He is absolutely lights out and should hope to be the same this season.

Toronto Blue Jays — Kevin Gausman

Gausman has seen zero regression, consistently posting a sub-4.00 ERA. Expect the same in 2026 for the ace that is in the top-4% of fastball and offspeed run values.

Washington Nationals — Cade Cavalli

The 27-year-old had spent three years away due to injury, only to make his 2025 debut. Cavalli posted a 4.25 ERA in 10 games, and he logically should get even better in 2026. He is a sleeper candidate.

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