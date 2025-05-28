Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Top 50 Players For The 2025-26 NBA Season
The 2025-26 fantasy basketball season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with MVPs, rising stars, and new team dynamics all shaking up draft boards. From Nikola Jokic's triple-double dominance to Victor Wembanyama’s sky-high upside and the steady brilliance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, these are the top 50 players poised to lead your fantasy squad to a championship.
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
The Joker remains the undisputed top pick in fantasy basketball—regardless of who's calling the shots from the sidelines. The former MVP is coming off a jaw-dropping season, averaging a triple-double with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, all while shooting with elite efficiency.
2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Wemby was having a sensational sophomore season before a shoulder blood clot cut it short. The good news? He’s expected to be fully ready for the start of next season—and if he stays healthy, he’s one of the few with the upside to challenge Jokic for the fantasy crown. The towering big man averaged a double-double with 24.3 points and 11.0 rebounds, while leading the league with a jaw-dropping 3.8 blocks per game.
3. Shai Giligeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
The MVP delivered a masterclass last season, capturing the scoring title with 32.7 points per game on a blistering 51.9% shooting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fills up the stat sheet in every category, and if he sharpens his three-point shot, he has a real shot at becoming fantasy’s No. 1 overall player. Heading into 2025 drafts, SGA stands out as one of the safest and most complete top-tier options on the board.
4. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers
With LeBron James aging and the Lakers thin on depth, Luka Doncic is poised to remain a nightly triple-double threat. While his defense and turnovers leave room for improvement, his elite offensive production—typically hovering around 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists—makes him a fantasy cornerstone.
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future. If he stays in Milwaukee—where Damian Lillard is expected to miss the start of the season—Giannis could be the top fantasy option based on sheer usage. However, a move to a contender might dampen his value. Aside from his free throw struggles, he remains one of the most dominant forces in the NBA.
6. Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks
Anthony Davis remains a classic high-risk, high-reward fantasy target. Even with the expected arrival of Cooper Flagg, AD should continue to anchor the paint, rack up rebounds, and protect the rim with authority—the only real question is whether he can stay healthy for a full season.
7. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Ant Man keeps leveling up year after year, and after posting a career-high 28 points per game while leading the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals, he’s firmly cemented himself as one of the safest late first-round picks in fantasy drafts.
8. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
Call him overrated if you want, but in the fantasy basketball world, Tyrese Haliburton is elite. He took his game to another level in the postseason and remains one of the best pass-first guards in the NBA.
9. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Mr. Clutch continues to defy expectations in New York and is a rock-solid option for fantasy managers picking late in the first round. While a few more assists wouldn’t hurt, his elite scoring and efficiency make him a reliable anchor for any fantasy roster.
10. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
Towns outshined Brunson in his first season with the Knicks and has a real chance to repeat that feat in 2025-26. After posting 24.4 points and the second-most rebounds in the league (12.8), his floor-spacing ability adds even more value. If he can bump up his block numbers just a bit, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be the fourth big man off the board in fantasy drafts.
11. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Sabonis reigns as the king of the double-double and stands among the elite passing bigs in the NBA. Outside of his free throw percentage, he contributes across nearly every fantasy category, making him a rock-solid frontcourt anchor.
12. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham was one of the league’s most improved players, leading Detroit to a remarkable turnaround and a No. 6 seed in the East. If you can look past the turnovers, his all-around production makes him a sneaky first-round value.
13. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
With Joel Embiid and Paul George frequently battling injuries, Tyrese Maxey is set to take the reins in Philly next season. Even with the Sixers landing the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Maxey's value remains rock-solid—he’s one of the league’s premier scoring guards and was delivering first-round fantasy value before his own injury setback last year.
14. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Aside from the occasional load management, LeBron James remains one of the most reliable second-round options thanks to his ability to impact every facet of the game. While he may no longer hold the title of best player in the league, King James is a lock for top-20 fantasy value—especially if the Lakers don’t bring significant reinforcements this offseason.
15. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Even in his late 30s, Steph Curry shows no signs of cooling off. With his unmatched three-point range and elite free-throw efficiency, he remains a rock-solid second-round anchor for any fantasy squad heading into next season.
16. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young remains a strong candidate to lead the league in assists after dishing out 11.6 dimes per game last season. While his shooting efficiency can be streaky, he’s a nightly double-double threat—and when he heats up from deep, launching logo threes, there’s simply no stopping him.
17. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden turned back the clock with the Clippers, averaging 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds while missing just three games all season. For fantasy managers punting field goal percentage, Harden makes for a savvy second-round target with his well-rounded production and elite playmaking.
18. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
It’s hard to know what direction the Phoenix Suns go in but no matter what, Booker will be a top scorer with the ability to dish out assists at an elite rate.
19. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Williams has blossomed into a do-it-all wing on what might be the best team in the league. With elite positional versatility and steady contributions across every category, he’s one of the safest—and most valuable—second-round picks in fantasy hoops.
20. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
If Durant goes to another team where he isn’t the top offensive option, his value could take a hit. But it’s hard to envision any destination where he’s not the go-to option.
21. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Banchero is quickly becoming one of the NBA’s most exciting young stars. He was electric in Orlando’s first-round showdown with the Celtics, and when healthy, he’s easily among the league’s elite wings.
22. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Mitchell’s supporting cast has improved dramatically but the offense in Cleveland still runs through Spidah, who averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game this past season.
23. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
Siakam remains one of the most quietly dynamic power forwards in the league. He keeps turnovers low while filling up the stat sheet, and if he can boost his defensive numbers, he’s a strong bet to return top-25 value in 2025-26.
24. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
The point forward thrives when the Raptors run the offense through him, but his role could shrink with Brandon Ingram joining the mix and Immanuel Quickley expected back healthy. That said, he’s still a stat-stuffing machine on both ends of the floor and a fantasy force when the ball’s in his hands.
25. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
With Jayson Tatum expected to miss most of the upcoming season, the spotlight in Boston shifts squarely to Jaylen Brown. After a relatively quiet year by his standards, Brown’s preseason stock is on the rise—and with the offense running through him, he’s poised to deliver solid third-round value as the Celtics’ go-to scorer.
Fantasy Basketball Rankings (26-50)
26. Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
27. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
28. De’Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs
29. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
30. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
31. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
32. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
33. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
34. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
35. Josh Hart, New York Knicks
36. Chet Holmgrem, Oklahoma City Thunder
37. Derrick White, Boston Celtics
38. Austin Reeves, Los Angeles Lakers
39. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
40. Cooper Flagg, TBD
41. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
42. Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls
43. DeMar Derozan, Sacramento Kings
44. Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
45. Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers
46. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
47. Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
48. Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
49. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
50. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers