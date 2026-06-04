Way-Too-Early Top 50 2026-27 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Wemby is Face of the NBA
The NBA season has yet to wrap up, but we are near. The NBA Finals began last night, Wednesday, June 3, with the Knicks prevailing to rise up 1-to-0 in the best-of-7 series. As a way-too-early look ahead, below are the 2026-27 Fantasy Basketball 1-50 Rankings. We find stars throughout, notably Jalen Brunson and the future face of the NBA, Victor Wembanyama.
Ranking
Player
Notes
1
Victor Wembanyama
Too big to stop, "Fantasy God"
2
Nikola Jokic
3-time MVP, elite shot and size
3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
NBA's best guard; High-IQ/Usage Rate
4
Luka Doncic
Top NBA Usage Rate/ Triple-Double Machine
5
Tyrese Haliburton
Back from injury, among most efficient NBA players; high usage
6
Anthony Edwards
Elite scorer; 40+ point upside any night
7
Jayson Tatum
Top-5 NBA scorer when healthy
8
Giannis Antetokounmpo
"Greek Freak," massive size and best driver to the rim
9
Cade Cunningham
Elite usage, high-IQ, could be team in NBA
10
Trae Young
Hot take, but supreme usage on bad Wizards offense
11
Donovan Mitchell
Can score in any way with good complimentary role players
12
Kevin Durant
Scores at will when healthy despite age
13
Jalen Brunson
Could be the best guard in NBA if he takes another step forward
14
Devin Booker
Smooth scorer, elite usage with 40+ point nightly upside
15
LaMelo Ball
Volatile player with high ceiling in scoring/assists
16
Anthony Davis
Still among NBA best big-men, when healthy
17
Chet Holmgren
Blocks, top NBA team's No. 1 big man
18
Domantas Sabonis
To be back healthy, triple-double caliber player
19
Karl-Anthony Towns
Leveled up under Mike Brown; top-15 player on best night
20
Scottie Barnes
Stat-machine, high usage on middling team
21
Tyrese Maxey
Among highest volume NBA shooters; driving and 3-point shooting
22
Paolo Banchero
Still awaits his best basketball; high usage
23
Jalen Williams
Supreme wing shooter on top NBA team
24
Alperen Sengun
"Mini-Jokic," board-stuffer
25
Kawhi Leonard
Among NBA best players but rarely healthy
26
Evan Mobley
Vertasilte power foward, elite upside on pure skill
27
Cooper Flagg
Due to become top-5 NBA player; still growing
28
Jaylen Brown
Better than Tatum? Overpowers competition
29
Desmond Bane
Strong, elite from three, high usage for non-number one team option
30
De'Aaron Fox
Creator, great defense, Spurs' starting SG
31
Ja Morant
Risky but top-10 player when not injured or suspended. Will get traded?
32
James Harden
Getting older but still elite footwork/shooting
33
Jamal Murray
Nuggets back to contention? Pure NBA guard in all facets; Pick and roll with Jokic
34
Kyrie Irving
Can't forget Kyrie's return; NBA creator last 15 years
35
Fred VanVleet
Complimentary, eite three-point shot with great defense
36
Bam Adebayo
83-point game; rangey rim protector and athletic scorer
37
Lauri Markkanen
Scoring, rebounding, awaits Jazz' resurgence for peak form
38
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Dominant frontcourt with Markkanen; very athletic
39
Zion Williamson
Big injury risk, high usage when on the court
40
Franz Wagner
Can play wing and interior; could be Magic No. 1 scorer
41
Darius Garland
Robin to Kawhi Leonard's Batman status
42
Mikal Bridges
High-IQ, can play high and low... Knicks NBA champs?
43
Amen Thompson
Young, high potential with great size for position
44
Kristaps Porzingis
Can become top Warriors player as Curry, Green age
45
Ausar Thompson
Rebounding, defense, big upside as young player on elite team
46
Brandon Miller
High shot rate, elite shooter at that
47
Josh Giddey
Fast, sizeable for position; top Bulls players
48
Tyler Herro
Needs to be healthy, volatile with high upside
49
Immanuel Quickley
High usage shown on 2025 Raptors, getting better by the year
50
Jalen Johnson
Tremendous usage rate but still very raw on bad team
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.