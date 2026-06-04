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Way-Too-Early Top 50 2026-27 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Wemby is Face of the NBA

Victor Wembanyama becomes the face of the NBA in our top-50 2026-27 fantasy basketball rankings.
Thomas Carelli|
Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) takes the floor before game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) takes the floor before game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The NBA season has yet to wrap up, but we are near. The NBA Finals began last night, Wednesday, June 3, with the Knicks prevailing to rise up 1-to-0 in the best-of-7 series. As a way-too-early look ahead, below are the 2026-27 Fantasy Basketball 1-50 Rankings. We find stars throughout, notably Jalen Brunson and the future face of the NBA, Victor Wembanyama.

Ranking

Player

Notes

1

Victor Wembanyama

Too big to stop, "Fantasy God"

2

Nikola Jokic

3-time MVP, elite shot and size

3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NBA's best guard; High-IQ/Usage Rate

4

Luka Doncic

Top NBA Usage Rate/ Triple-Double Machine

5

Tyrese Haliburton

Back from injury, among most efficient NBA players; high usage

6

Anthony Edwards

Elite scorer; 40+ point upside any night

7

Jayson Tatum

Top-5 NBA scorer when healthy

8

Giannis Antetokounmpo

"Greek Freak," massive size and best driver to the rim

9

Cade Cunningham

Elite usage, high-IQ, could be team in NBA

10

Trae Young

Hot take, but supreme usage on bad Wizards offense

11

Donovan Mitchell

Can score in any way with good complimentary role players

12

Kevin Durant

Scores at will when healthy despite age

13

Jalen Brunson

Could be the best guard in NBA if he takes another step forward

14

Devin Booker

Smooth scorer, elite usage with 40+ point nightly upside

15

LaMelo Ball

Volatile player with high ceiling in scoring/assists

16

Anthony Davis

Still among NBA best big-men, when healthy

17

Chet Holmgren

Blocks, top NBA team's No. 1 big man

18

Domantas Sabonis

To be back healthy, triple-double caliber player

19

Karl-Anthony Towns

Leveled up under Mike Brown; top-15 player on best night

20

Scottie Barnes

Stat-machine, high usage on middling team

21

Tyrese Maxey

Among highest volume NBA shooters; driving and 3-point shooting

22

Paolo Banchero

Still awaits his best basketball; high usage

23

Jalen Williams

Supreme wing shooter on top NBA team

24

Alperen Sengun

"Mini-Jokic," board-stuffer

25

Kawhi Leonard

Among NBA best players but rarely healthy

26

Evan Mobley

Vertasilte power foward, elite upside on pure skill

27

Cooper Flagg

Due to become top-5 NBA player; still growing

28

Jaylen Brown

Better than Tatum? Overpowers competition

29

Desmond Bane

Strong, elite from three, high usage for non-number one team option

30

De'Aaron Fox

Creator, great defense, Spurs' starting SG

31

Ja Morant

Risky but top-10 player when not injured or suspended. Will get traded?

32

James Harden

Getting older but still elite footwork/shooting

33

Jamal Murray

Nuggets back to contention? Pure NBA guard in all facets; Pick and roll with Jokic

34

Kyrie Irving

Can't forget Kyrie's return; NBA creator last 15 years

35

Fred VanVleet

Complimentary, eite three-point shot with great defense

36

Bam Adebayo

83-point game; rangey rim protector and athletic scorer

37

Lauri Markkanen

Scoring, rebounding, awaits Jazz' resurgence for peak form

38

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dominant frontcourt with Markkanen; very athletic

39

Zion Williamson

Big injury risk, high usage when on the court

40

Franz Wagner

Can play wing and interior; could be Magic No. 1 scorer

41

Darius Garland

Robin to Kawhi Leonard's Batman status

42

Mikal Bridges

High-IQ, can play high and low... Knicks NBA champs?

43

Amen Thompson

Young, high potential with great size for position

44

Kristaps Porzingis

Can become top Warriors player as Curry, Green age

45

Ausar Thompson

Rebounding, defense, big upside as young player on elite team

46

Brandon Miller

High shot rate, elite shooter at that

47

Josh Giddey

Fast, sizeable for position; top Bulls players

48

Tyler Herro

Needs to be healthy, volatile with high upside

49

Immanuel Quickley

High usage shown on 2025 Raptors, getting better by the year

50

Jalen Johnson

Tremendous usage rate but still very raw on bad team

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Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

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