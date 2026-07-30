Parker Washington and 4 Others Among Fantasy Football's Early ADP Risers

Who is rising in fantasy football? Why? When we look at the recent ADP trends, we find new information. This is key information that aims to shed light on the full spectrum of fantasy football. We may gain insights that lead to a league-winning decision. The smartest managers stay on top of the game. Those managers then go on to win a championship, so let's lock in.

Parker Washington

Washington is rising higher than any other player in fantasy football as of July 30. He is up to an ADP of 84th in re-draft leagues. Washington was the Jaguars' surprising WR1 in total volume a year ago.

There is really no reason for Washington to fall off on pure talent alone. Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers have to work for the WR1 job, just as Washington must. He is "ready to kill," per Liam Coen. He projects a 19% target share, close behind Thomas Jr. and Meyers (23% and 22%). The ceiling is quite high, so the 8th-round ADP is in adequate standing.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Interestingly, Thomas Jr. is also rising high in ADP. The pair of Jaguars wideouts are the top-2 ADP risers, per FantasyPros. Thomas Jr. is cited as being in fantastic physical shape entering training camp. Let's not forget that in Thomas Jr.'s 2024 rookie season, he finished as a top-5 wide receiver in fantasy football.

While he had much more competition via Washington, Meyers, and Travis Hunter, there is certainly talent worth labeling Thomas Jr. as a player with WR1 upside. Thomas Jr.'s ADP is 77th among all players in re-draft.

Jonathan Brooks

The Panthers have stated that Brooks will have plenty of opportunity to take on Chuba Hubbard's workload. He may even become the Panthers' RB1 if proven worthy.

All signs point up for the Panthers in training camp. Brooks is even catching balls down the field, a role that Hubbard lacks; a true ground-and-pound specialist.

RB Jonathan Brooks just lined up as a wideout and caught a contested deep ball down the sideline.



His contributions in the passing game could be fun, if he stays healthy. — Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) July 29, 2026

The comments from head coach Dave Canales have been very strong. For a running back who has largely not played over two injured seasons, Brooks is doing as well as can be expected. He is our RB50 in PPR formats, and in ADP, Brooks is going at a re-draft ADP of 99th.

Quentin Johnston

Johnston is rising, but it is more of a market correction than true hype. The Chargers remain without having re-signed Keenan Allen. It begins to appear that the Chargers will not be retaining their Ring of Honor-caliber veteran wideout.

The Mike McDaniel offense expects to have big things in 2026. The NFL's 12th-highest-rated offense in preseason FPI should only go up. Johnston is the Chargers' WR2, close behind Ladd McConkey. He is our WR46 in PPR formats, expecting about 43 yards per game on 4-6 touchdowns. In ADP, Johnston is up to WR40 and 105th overall.

Jordan Mason

A smart mind understands that age is a huge factor at the running back position. Mason plays alongside Aaron Jones who is 31 years, old. Mason himself is 27 years old. In fact, among active running backs, Jones has the 7th-most career touches, and that will make him even more prone to new injuries with his vast mileage.

Truth be told, our projections see Mason on par with Jones for 35-40% of the team rushing volume. Nonetheless, Mason's upside is certainly higher, as shown below.

The Jordan Mason breakout season is here 🔥



"An amusing moment came when Murray progressed to a checkdown to Jordan Mason, who made a move that may or may not have caused Josh Metellus to go down and touch the grass. Members of the offense, including McCarthy, were fired up… — Patrick Siepman (@PatSieps) July 30, 2026

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