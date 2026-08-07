Fantasy Football's Top Quarterback ADP Values: Jordan Love Guns for a Career-Year

There will be no two fantasy football big boards with identical projections. Every website you go to will show different results. While I cannot tell you who to trust, I can ask you to listen to sets of data points. In doing that, make your own wise decision. Here is our data, which labels the below 3 quarterbacks as "ADP Values."

Jordan Love

Current ADP: QB19

Our Projection: QB9

The reason we are very high on Love is simply due to our key input of power index ratings. The Packers have a plus-3.0 offensive rating, top-6 in the NFL. There is really no reason to argue against it. The Packers finish 2025 rated as the NFL's 3rd-best offense, and they did that without Tucker Kraft and with an often-ailed Josh Jacobs.

Given the power rating, Love's projection brings him to 235 yards per game in our analysis. The team expects an NFL-average 57% pass rate. They expect to be among the NFL's most common endzone finders with 3.2 touchdowns per game, as a team. In that, we have Love scoring 25.3 total touchdowns, or 1.5 per game. He should then add 10-15 rushing yards per game.

CJ Stroud

Current ADP: QB22

Our Projection: QB17

Stroud is definitely not someone to draft as your QB1 in a single-QB league. However, he has the ceiling well worth taking. Stroud's top four pass-catchers feature Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz. The unit is above NFL average on a conversational basis.

More impressively, Stroud's second-year offensive coordinator is Nick Caley. He branches from the coaching tree of Sean McVay (2 years) and Bill Belichick (8 years). You cannot do much better than that. In year No. 1 of Caley, the Texans were the NFL's 17th-rated offense minus Dell and without any solid RB1, which they now have via David Montgomery.

Back to Stroud, he finished as the QB20 on a fantasy points-per-game basis in 2025. His supporting cast has gotten much better, pointing towards a best season since Stroud's rookie season, when he was a top-10 fantasy football quarterback.

Bo Nix

Current ADP: QB15

Our Projection: QB10

I have had many dreams about the Nix-to-Waddle connection. Jaylen Waddle has been brought in, and he is a sure-fire top-15 wide receiver in the NFL. Feel free to debate it, but I will not back down.

Nix has Waddle at his disposal and Courtland Sutton as his WR2. That is as good as we will find in the NFL outside of Puka Nacua-Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins, and CeeDee Lamb-George Pickens.

You do not have to trust our projections, but we foresee Nix passes for about 225 yards per game. With his legs, Nix is expected to have nearly 20 yards per game. The Broncos play-caller is expected to have 26.7 total touchdowns all season long. As long as he is on the football field, the floor is very high, with a vast depth chart and a Hall of Fame offensive coach, Sean Payton.

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