Fantasy Football’s Highest-Upside Prospects: Jadarian Price Leads the Rookie Class

No player has higher upside than an NFL rookie. That is a motto I stand by and will plan to leverage on fantasy football draft day. These are players invested in by their teams. They are tremendously talented and have all the energy to run wild in their vast youth. So, who are the best of them in our fantasy-driven game? Try some of these names...

RB, Jadarian Price

ADP: RB34

Price might actually have the best value among all draft pieces. He will be the RB1 for the Seahawks, and he will do so uncontested. The Seahawks plan to be without Zach Charbonnet until late October, at the earliest. A team that ran the ball at the 3rd-highest rate in 2025 shows a ceiling high up in the air.

Playing ahead of George Holani on the depth chart, there is a real chance that Price attains over 80% of the team's rushing yards. The rookie can easily exceed 100 yards in a handful of games and be the team's top red-zone asset. Our projections anticipate that Price averages around 0.75 touchdowns per game.

WR, Carnell Tate

ADP: WR29

Tate is not a great value at ADP, but he does have the upside. The Titans enter 2026 up in the air regarding what they may become as a team. They were among the NFL's worst teams in 2025, but they do add a new coaching staff. Brian Daboll will run this offense, and seeing what he did with past LSU product Malik Nabers, he might be able to do a ton with an equally impressive wide receiver, former given Tate.

The depth chart projects: Carnell Tate as WR1, Calvin Ridley as WR2, and Wan'Dale Robinson as WR3. Yes, the Titans are crowded, but cream rises, and Tate is expected to be the best of them all. Personally, he should not be drafted over ADP, but around WR30-35 makes this pick a no-brainer given the Pro Bowl-caliber returns.

WR, Jordyn Tyson

ADP: WR31

Much like Tate, Tyson's ADP does not prove great value. He does have the upside worth the risk. The Saints managed to bring in Chris Olave as a WR6 in 2025. They will only get better in 2026 with Tyler Shough a year older and new weapons in Tyson and Travis Etienne Jr.

The expectation is that the Saints pass for 205-215 yards per game. They will send much of those yards to Tyson and Olave, who may combine for 50-60% of all receiving yards. DeVaughn Vele and Juwan Johnson should be distant 3rd and 4th pass-catchers on this team. If this goes according to projections, Tyson shall reach 1,000 yards as a rookie.

WR's, Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion

ADP's: WR63 and WR53

The pair of rookie Browns wideouts provides optimism. They have a higher ceiling than each of their counterparts, most notably Jerry Jeudy. Even Harold Fannin Jr. has high hopes, but high risk. Will the new coaching staff leverage Fannin Jr. in the way that made him a top-5 tight end in fantasy football?

Who knows, but Fannin Jr. definitely outperformed his advanced metrics, in which Fannin Jr. was often not graded inside the top 15 of pass-catchers.

The ceiling is simply high on these rookies. Yes, the Browns have volatile projections coming into a season with Sheduer Sanders and Todd Monken. Nonetheless, they are going in the later rounds of re-drafts. A fantasy manager would be smarter to select one of these rookies rather than a capped-upside option like Rashid Shaheed or Tre Harris.

TE, Kenyon Sadiq

ADP: TE21

At this ADP, Sadiq often goes underdrafted, especially in 10-team or fewer leagues. Frank Reich will run this offense with an emphasis on short-passing and play-action. That is precisely the skill set that makes Sadiq perfectly fit the Jets offense.

The volume may end up being quite high, over 15% in target share and much higher in red zone target share; a big-bodied point-catching tight end. We'd rather have Sadiq than a capped item like AJ Barner or Colby Parkinson.

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