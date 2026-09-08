Fantasy Football IDP Rankings Week 1: Arvell Reese Raises Intrigue With DL/LB Eligibility

NFL kickoff is finally here, and we are ready for the start of the fantasy football season. However, while most fantasy owners are only focused on the offensive positions, there is a faction of us who put in the work to draft individual defensive players as well.

IDP owners get double the excitement, but half of the information and coverage from the fantasy community. That's where we come in. We have our IDP rankings to help you make the right starts, sits, and waiver wire pickups.

As any IDP player knows, scoring formats vary significantly from league to league. Nevertheless, while big plays are awesome, it's the tackles that really form the foundation of your team. Our rankings reflect our play style, which is tackles first when it comes to linebackers and defensive backs. When it comes to the defensive line, we focus more on big plays and sacks than on the other positions.

There is more than two decades of IDP experience here at Fantasy Sports On SI, and we're here for you. Scroll down to see our Week 1 IDP rankings.

Defensive Line

When it comes to the defensive line, you'll see all the stars at the top. There aren't many surprises here. Of course, the defensive ends generally hold a lot more value than the defensive tackles, so they dominate the rankings.

One thing I found strange was the inclusion of Arvell Reese here. That is only the case on certain platforms, but apparently you can start him as a DL somewhere. You can make a strong case for him to be near the top of the DL rankings, but we couldn't put him that high at the position or delete him from the DL rankings because that would impact the LB rankings. Nevertheless, check your league, and if he's a DL, do what you have to do to get him.

Linebackers

These are your highest-scoring players. We tend to rank the guys who rack up tackles much higher in our rankings. However, you can find a ton of upside with the pass-rushing LBs as well. Usually, you can start them as a DL as well, and they have much more value there. The bulk of your IDP value could come from this position, so be sure to keep up with your LBs closely.

Defensive Backs

If you don't have to specify safeties and cornerbacks, the safeties hold far more value. That is reflected in the DB rankings. They get significantly more tackles and still have the same opportunities for big plays. Focus on them well ahead of the corners, with only a few exceptions.

Week 1 Fantasy Football IDP Rankings

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