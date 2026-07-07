Fantasy Football IDP Sleepers: Why Junior Colson Could Be 2026's Biggest Draft Steal

There are always players who enter fantasy draft season undervalued and overlooked. Championship rosters aren't built solely on early-round stars, but uncovering the hidden gems before the competition catches on makes a huge difference in separating yourself from the rest. Here are five IDP sleepers to target in fantasy drafts.

Junior Colson: Los Angeles Chargers

Colson is expected to battle for a starting position in a deep Chargers LB corps. His rookie season robbed him of the chance to show his wide range of skills, and the verdict is still out on what he can bring in terms of production. After missing significant time during his rookie year, he was bitten by the injury bug bit again and ruled inactive for the entire season. The Chargers' projected starting LBs are likely Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman, Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack. They also added depth in the draft with Ahkeem Mesidor, and he's another talented player Colson may have to compete with for snaps.

The organization realizes that it has a possible diamond in the rough, and fantasy owners have to decide if they are willing to roll the dice on him. Will he perform well enough to get the adequate amount of snaps to be a difference-maker? Will he capitalize on his enormous potential on what coiuld be a make-or-break season? Also considering that he is good in coverage, he should see snaps on passing downs, increasing his chances for INTs.

Edgerrin Cooper: Green Bay Packers

Cooper should continue to excel in his role as a rising playmaker in the Packers' defense. He possesses good tackle upside and has the ability to make splash plays. He projects as an elite three-down LB whose versatility allows him to rack up points for fantasy managers in multiple categories. Additionally, his ability to cover RBs and TEs will give him opportunities for INTs and PBUs.

Fantasy owners should definitely consider taking Cooper early if he's still available. Expect his ADP to increase in most rankings, but fantasy owners who invest in him should get back a good return. The third-year LB should be viewed not only as a breakout candidate but a cornerstone IDP asset instead. Cooper would be a solid pick in dynasty and keeper leagues because of his tremendous upside.

Payton Wilson: Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson has always been a player just waiting to explode on the scene. This is the perfect time for fantasy owners to take advantage of his availability. Playing alongside big names like Patrick Queen, TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith will surely have its advantages as offensive linemen will have their hands full trying to protect their QB.

Two things that strongly indicates Wilson are a good bet to draft is the fact he played in every game for the past two seasons. During that span, his tackle and sack totals increased from his rookie campaign to his second year. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham implements the same 3-4 defense that has been a traditional staple in Pittsburgh for years. Wilson's ability to make plays sideline-to-sideline should help boost his total tackles.

Laiatu Latu: Indianapolis Colts

Latu came into his own during his second season in the NFL. He became a full-time starter and put up impressive tackle-for-loss and sack totals. He even had three INTs last year, and it's a plus for Latu to provide value in that category. His 19.9% pressure rate, according to SportsInfoSolutions.com, placed Latu 7th among edge rushers. That's a strong indication that he has double-digit sack potential, and good things usually happen when defenders get their hands on QBs.

There are also reports that he has improved his explosiveness during the offseason, and we could witness an IDP star in the making. Latu has legit DL1 upside in sack-heavy IDP leagues, and is expected to remain the Colts' featured edge rusher. Fantasy owners must use caution because his weekly floor could fluctuate, given that much of his value is tied to sacks. At 25 years old, he's also a strong candidate for dynasty and keeper owners.

Malaki Starks: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have not one, but two safeties who should make an impact for fantasy owners. Playing alongside a safety like Kyle Hamilton definitely has its benefits, and Starks has taken full advantage. Hamilton spending the majority of his snaps inside the box caps Starks' ceiling when discussing tackle volume, but it does open his window for splash plays.

"I was about to Bobby Boucher all up the sideline for you."



Kyle Hamilton really wanted to throw some blocks for Malaki Starks on his INT 😂 @BarefootWine pic.twitter.com/PIZEB0yiXl — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2025

Hamilton playing upfront near the action allows Starks to play more of a traditional safety role while patrolling deep. Hamilton gets the higher tackle volume and helps Starks accumulate INTs and deflected passes. Hamilton has a reputation for creating chaos for opposing QBs. The three-time Pro Bowl safety's ability to get after the QB and force rushed throws has aided a perfectly positioned Starks, allowing him to capitalize. In dynasty formats, Starks is a safe investment due to his age and all-around skill set.