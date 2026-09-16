Fantasy Football MVP Rankings Entering Week 2: Christian Watson Has League-Winning Upside

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is a thing of the past, and there were an endless number of notable performances in the fantasy football realm. It’s too early to crown any players as the “fantasy football MVP” after just one week of action, but we can still highlight who is winning everyone their matchups.

In this weekly article, we’ll update our top-five rankings of fantasy football MVP candidates. This list will feature a mixture of superstar players taken early in fantasy football drafts and players outperforming their ADP (average draft position) who possess league-winning upside.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahmyr Gibbs was the consensus No. 1 pick in fantasy football drafts this offseason, and the dynamic back proved exactly why in Week 1. In an overtime win over the New Orleans Saints to kick off the new campaign, Gibbs led all RBs in touches (34) en route to an RB3 finish with 33.6 fantasy points.

With Isiah Pacheco sidelined for most of the season, the Detroit Lions don’t have a reliable backup that will take valuable touches away from Gibbs. After Gibbs tallied the most runs of 10-plus yards (7) and second-most missed tackles forced (7) in Week 1, the Lions’ superstar back is showing why everyone lucky enough to get the first-overall pick has an edge over their leaguemates.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bijan Robinson was commonly taken right after Gibbs in fantasy football drafts, despite his offensive situation not being as fantasy-friendly. However, even with Cooper Rush starting under center for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, Robinson was still the RB6 with 31.3 fantasy points against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While we shouldn’t expect Robinson to maintain an eye-popping 52.6% target share all season, his situation should improve once Michael Penix Jr. is starting for the Falcons. Across the 12 starts Penix has made since 2024, Bijan has scored 21-plus fantasy points in PPR formats in 8 of them.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t waste any time feeding Kenneth Walker III, as the veteran back turned 26 touches (23 carries, 3 receptions) into 191 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 1. In a 31-10 victory over a stout Denver Broncos defense, Walker was the RB2 with 34.1 fantasy points in his Chiefs debut.

Although Walker has never eclipsed 260 touches in his career, Kansas City will lean on the versatile back as Patrick Mahomes returns from a season-ending knee injury. Barring an injury to Walker, he’s poised to set career-high marks in touches, scrimmage yards, and touchdowns.

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) reacts after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a bevy of standout fantasy football outings from WRs in Week 1, but Christian Watson was stellar in the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Watson was the WR2 (32.7 fantasy points) in Week 1 with 6 receptions, 147 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Besides Watson posting the second-most yards after the catch per reception (12.0) and fifth-most yards per route run (3.87) among WRs with five-plus targets, Matt LaFleur seems more inclined to unleash Jordan Love in the absence of Josh Jacobs. With Jacobs sidelined in Week 1, the Packers were 13th in neutral pass rate (55.6%) after being 22nd (49.7%) in 2025.

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During fantasy football draft season, Jalen Coker was the WR53 taken with an ADP of 133.4. After tallying 9 catches, 134 receiving yards, and a touchdown in his playoff outing last season, Coker accrued 8 receptions, 138 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns in Week 1 to finish as WR1 with 33.8 fantasy points.

Coker led the Carolina Panthers in target share (26.5%) and yards per route run (3.45) in a high-scoring affair against the Chicago Bears. Even if Bryce Young continues to be inconsistent at QB, Coker could be a league-winner at his ADP if he can be a WR2 at the end of the season.