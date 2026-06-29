These QBs are good starters with upside, but the concerns that come along with them keep them in this lower tier. They often show flashes of high-end play, but the limited consistency is the problem. They lack the elite traits that the higher-tiered QBs possess.

NFL QBs: 3rd Tier

Bo Nix: We have seen a small sample size of Nix's production, and he has shown promise and still has plenty of upside. He has to improve his deep-ball accuracy. His average depth of target (aDOT) is low due to the QB-friendly system he plays in. Nix will have to prove that he isn't too reliant on the scheme and will need to show that he can elevate a team when needed.

Sam Darnold: Now that he is a Super Bowl champion and has silenced the critics (for now) could this be the beginning of multiple seasons of elite production? He relies heavily on passing TDs and efficiency, and was able to secure his second consecutive top-15 fantasy finish, and that number could increase as he continues his rapport with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

Kyler Murray: The change of scenery could do Murray some good as he is set to take over under center in Minnesota. The dual-threat QB may rely more on his athleticism than his arm, but he should provide value in both passing and rushing. If he can improve his red zone passing efficiency, along with his explosive pass rating, he could elevate himself to a different tier.

C.J. Stroud: His performance suffered last season largely due to play-calling inconsistencies and a bad offensive line. Stroud's path to success relies on high TD totals and elite passing efficiency. Multi-touchdown games help boost fantasy numbers, and if he can improve in the red zone, he raises his fantasy ceiling.