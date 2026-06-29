The 4th-tier QBs are all solid starters who are depended on to elevate an entire offseason based on their set of skills alone. A lot of these QBs are dependent on the system they play in to determine success. Their ceiling is limited, and they often execute the offense instead of carrying it. Aaron Rodgers may be the only exception, and is a Tier 4 option only because of his lack of production over the past few seasons.

NFL QBs: 4th Tier

Caleb Williams: If he can continue to score points and limit turnovers, he will keep winning in this league. Williams was around the league average in yards per attempt, but his inaccuracy hurt his overall performance. He's top-tier when it comes to making big-time throws, and if he increases his completion percentage, he may trend toward entering the next available tier.

Daniel Jones: He is another system-reliant quarterback who has yet to prove he can carry an NFL offense for an entire season based on pure talent. Before his season-ending injury, Jones was having his best fantasy season and was on pace for 35 TD passes and 4,200 yards through the air. The burning question is whether he is fully healthy. And if so, what version of Jones will fantasy owners get?

Bryce Young: His career progression has been slow but steady. Young led the Panthers to their first playoff experience in eight seasons. He's shown more confidence, but the lack of explosive plays has hurt his fantasy stock. His average depth of target was among the lowest in the NFL, so we shall see if he trusts his receivers more in one-on-one coverage.

Aaron Rodgers: His ceiling is top-notch since he has announced this is his final season. He may be old, but he has set a standard that most QBs are trying to reach. He now has a fresh start with Mike McCarthy and the best slate of weapons he has had in a while.