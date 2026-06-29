Fantasy Football Quarterback Tiers 2026: Ranking Dak Prescott & Every Fantasy-Relevant Quarterback
These QBs have promising futures if they continue to develop. They may be in the lower tier for now, but a full season of consistent play can make a huge difference.
NFL QBs: 5th Tier
Jaxson Dart: Rushing upside for a quarterback is a cheat code, and Dart showed us that during his rookie season. He averaged 18.6 fantasy points per week, and that was without his primary weapons. The sky is the limit.
Malik Willis: He will be a starting QB for the first time in his career. It's difficult to predict performance since we only have a small amount of film on him. What we do know is that he has tremendous value as a runner, and he is also an improved passer. Fantasy owners may have to exercise patience with him.
Cam Ward: The Titans did everything they could this offseason to ensure Ward has everything he needs to succeed. He will have to increase his completion percentage and eliminate stretches where he misses routine throws. He is a good late-round selection to target due to his enormous potential to break out.
Fernando Mendoza: Coming into his first NFL season as a number overall pick, expectations are already high. The bright lights of the NFL has overwhelmed some players, while other have embraced it. Big things are expected for Mendoza, but they have to get through the rough stages first.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.