These QBs have promising futures if they continue to develop. They may be in the lower tier for now, but a full season of consistent play can make a huge difference.

NFL QBs: 5th Tier

Jaxson Dart: Rushing upside for a quarterback is a cheat code, and Dart showed us that during his rookie season. He averaged 18.6 fantasy points per week, and that was without his primary weapons. The sky is the limit.

Malik Willis: He will be a starting QB for the first time in his career. It's difficult to predict performance since we only have a small amount of film on him. What we do know is that he has tremendous value as a runner, and he is also an improved passer. Fantasy owners may have to exercise patience with him.

Cam Ward: The Titans did everything they could this offseason to ensure Ward has everything he needs to succeed. He will have to increase his completion percentage and eliminate stretches where he misses routine throws. He is a good late-round selection to target due to his enormous potential to break out.

Cam Ward finished 2025 as the QB19 in fantasy. He survived 17 starts behind a shaky line and showed he's the future. Now, Robert Saleh is in town.

Does this hire make Cam Ward a "Buy" or a "Sell" for your 2026 Dynasty run? 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/RkRP2UDTxX — Dynasty Dwarf (@DynastyDwarf) January 22, 2026

Fernando Mendoza: Coming into his first NFL season as a number overall pick, expectations are already high. The bright lights of the NFL has overwhelmed some players, while other have embraced it. Big things are expected for Mendoza, but they have to get through the rough stages first.