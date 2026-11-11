Fantasy Football Rest Of Season Rankings For All Positions: Puka Nacua, Josh Jacobs, And Malik Willis Change Things

We are getting deep into the fantasy football season as we reach Week 10, but we can't just focus on one week. Many of us are looking ahead to the remainder of the season because we have to be prepared for the playoffs in an effort to win a championship and not just our weekly matchup.

A lot has changed since our last rankings, so we had to get back and give you an update. It's been a wild couple of weeks for injuries, trades, and depth chart changes. These are our fantasy football rest-of-season rankings for every position for the 2026 season.

Quarterbacks

There seems to be a revolving door of starting quarterbacks this season. We don't remember any season with so many injuries to the position or quarterback changes quite like this one. The top stars are, of course, at the top of the rankings, but things get really shaky really quickly as you scroll down.

Running Backs

This is another position where the injuries have piled up. We just got Josh Jacobs back, and now he's heading in to get surgery on his injured finger. Now, we have to go back to our MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson-driven nightmare in Green Bay. New England is also running out of running backs as well. Things have been shaken up.

Wide Receivers

The biggest change here is Puka Nacua being out for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, he can get back at some point during the fantasy football playoffs. Wide receiver will be a position to watch for the remainder of the season.

Tight Ends

Not much has changed with the tight ends. It's the one position that has stayed steady over the past few weeks. However, if you didn't check them out last time, you need to make sure you do this time.

Rest-Of-Season Rankings: Week 10

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