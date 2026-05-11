4 Running Backs Handcuff's That Could Explode in 2026 Fantasy Football

The NFL landscape has begun to settle after the draft. Depth charts are starting to take shape, and roles are becoming clearer. For fantasy football analysts, that means it’s time to build draft strategies not only for the early rounds, but for the later ones as well. So, who are the sleepers? That depends on several factors. Today, the focus is on handcuff value. Here are the four best running back handcuffs entering 2026.

RJ Harvey

Projected Ranking IF Starter Were Out: RB18

On paper, Harvey is the backup to the returning JK Dobbins. In 8 regular-season games without Dobbins, Harvey averaged 13.7 rushing attempts, 46.6 yards, and 0.7 touchdowns per game. In total, Harvey had 8 touchdowns in that span. The Broncos drafted Jonah Coleman as a strong RB3, but he has a lot of work to do to contend with Harvey.

If Dobbins got hurt (again), Harvey would be the overwhelming favorite to own over 60% of snaps, if not even more. Better yet, the Broncos expect to rise from a mid-tier offense in 2025 to a top-10 offense in 2026, aided by the addition of Jaylen Waddle, among others.

Kyle Monangai

Projected Ranking IF Starter Were Out: RB16

Monangai is probably going to work in a split with D'Andre Swift again. Ben Johnson has made that clear, given their near 50-50% split all second half of 2025. Yet, Monangai is not the listed starter; Swift is. If Swift did go down, Monangai owns that starting job, and Roschon Johnson is definitely not a threat, given his years on the team without rising to anything meaningful. There is a world where the Bears are a top-3 NFL offense.

Dylan Sampson

Projected Ranking IF Starter Were Out: RB13

The Browns are a big mystery in 2026. Will they start Deshaun Watson? We do not know. Nonetheless, the offensive line is walling up well enough to find success. The Browns add two rookie wide receivers alongside Jerry Jeudy. Todd Monken has put together a team to fit his scheme, which proved successful in Baltimore. Sampson is the clear backup to Quinshon Judkins, and given his 2026 explosion, he will be the high-usage handcuff play. The volume could easily hit 20 rushing attempts per game if reality came of this.

Blake Corum

Projected Ranking IF Starter Were Out: RB12

Corum might be the top handcuff in all of fantasy football. In 2025, Corum out-averaged Kyren Williams in yards per carry (5.1 to 4.8). Corum had 8.5 rushing attempts per game, yet he scored 6 touchdowns on the ground. Sean McVay adores running the football, finding success with Todd Gurley and now Williams, an out-of-nowhere top-10 running back in the NFL. Corum certainly can become what Williams is currently, should Corum get the starting job at any point.

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