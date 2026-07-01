The Top Fantasy Football Sleepers in the AFC South Including Tank Dell

The AFC South may be as contentious a division as they come in 2026. The Jaguars lead the charge while the Colts follow with promise, as Daniel Jones flashed in 2025. The Texans are certainly a playoff team, and the Titans look for newfound results under new head coach Robert Saleh. Stars shine,e and sleepers hide. We play hide 'n seek today, finding these 3 sleepers as deep-cut league-winning prospects.

RB, Jawhar Jordan

Ranking: RB105

The Texans had a duo of rookies whom they indulged a year ago. That is Woody Marks and, more importantly, Jawhar Jordan. Late in December of 2025, Jordan found himself starting 2 times for Houston. In those games, Jordan combined for 30 rushing attempts and 154 yards.

While Jordan is listed as the Texans' RB3, we have seen how volatile depth charts can be. Especially amongst young players, one can rise over the other in the blink of an eye. The fact is that Jordan could eventually surpass Marks to become the RB2. If David Montgomery ever misses time, Jordan will become a very intriguing handcuff, but better set as a waiver wire pickup than a fantasy football draft pick. He can be added to your watch list.

WR, Josh Downs

Ranking: WR44

Let's not forget how good Downs has been when healthy. In 28 career starts, Downs is averaging about 70 yards per game. He has 11 touchdowns in his career. The especially good news is that Downs will start and do so with a heavy snap load in 2026. That is because Michael Pittman Jr. has left for Pittsburgh.

If Daniel Jones can return to being a top-10 fantasy football quarterback, as we saw pre-injury in 2025, the upside for Downs is tremendous. He can certainly have surpassed a 20% target share with few threats at his disposal to surpass the depth chart: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Ashton Dulin.

WR, Tank Dell

Ranking: WR84

Chemistry is vital for a good wide receiver to play to his potential. CJ Stroud loves Dell, and he has been vocal about that, calling Dell a top-5 wide receiver in the NFL. While that is extremely far-fetched, he has confidence in his young wide receiver, who returns from a brutal knee injury of multiple torn ligaments.

Who knows how good Dell will be? That is really the big unknown. However, if news comes back positive at training camp, Dell is worth a look. When healthy, he had produced as a WR2 in fantasy football. Dell does have to compete with Jayden Higgins for the WR2 job. Nonetheless, we reference the chemistry mentioned, which shall go a long way toward a healthy Dell. He is 100% a watch-list item and a potential deep-round draft pick.

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