Tight end can be one of the most volatile positions in fantasy football, making playoff matchups even more crucial when the stakes are highest. As managers prepare for the fantasy postseason in Weeks 15–17, identifying tight ends with favorable schedules can provide a major competitive edge.

Defenses that routinely struggle to contain the middle of the field or give up red-zone production to tight ends can turn solid starters into week-winning advantages. Whether you’re optimizing a contending roster or hunting for a late-season breakout, knowing which tight ends enter the playoffs with the softest path is a key step toward securing a championship run.

Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Warren has had a stellar rookie season in fantasy football. He’s the TE4 overall in PPR formats and is averaging 13.1 points per game. He’s a major reason the Colts have enjoyed so much success this year, reflected in their 8–4 record.

Adding to Warren’s already impressive season are his favorable matchups in the fantasy football playoffs. He faces the Seahawks in Round 1 (29th against tight ends), the 49ers in Round 2 (21st), and the Jaguars in Round 3 (31st).

Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Jake Ferguson is a player many would consider matchup-proof in fantasy football. He’s the TE3 overall in PPR formats, averaging 13.3 points per game. He also ranks second among all tight ends in targets with 83 — trailing only Trey McBride, who has 118.

Ferguson should benefit from a relatively light playoff schedule. He faces the Vikings in Round 1 (19th against tight ends), the Chargers in a tougher Round 2 matchup (6th), and finishes with the Commanders in Round 3 (26th).

Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Mark Andrews has put together a subpar season by his standards in fantasy football. He’s the TE15 in PPR formats, averaging only 9.2 points per game. His quarterback, Lamar Jackson, missing three games along with some inconsistent stretches in the passing game, has contributed to Andrews’ drop in production.

However, Andrews has a strong opportunity to rebound in the fantasy football playoffs thanks to a favorable schedule. In Round 1, he faces the Bengals, who rank 32nd against tight ends this season. In Round 2, he draws the Patriots (25th), followed by the Packers (12th) in Round 3.

Juwan Johnson - New Orleans Saints

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Juwan Johnson has enjoyed a highly productive season and is one of the lone bright spots on a struggling Saints team that appears to be in rebuild mode with a 2–10 record. Johnson is the TE7 overall in fantasy, averaging 10.6 points per game.

In Round 1 of the fantasy playoffs, he benefits from a matchup with the Panthers, who rank 22nd against tight ends this season. In Round 2, he faces the Jets (14th), and in Round 3 he draws the Titans, who rank 10th.

Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons

Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Joshua Metellus (44) tackles Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Kyle Pitts is having an okay fantasy season, averaging 9.7 points per game and ranking as the TE14 overall. He’s had some solid performances, topping double-digit points in five games this year.

He also draws a favorable fantasy playoff schedule that should help him continue producing. He faces the Buccaneers in Round 1 (15th against tight ends), the Cardinals in Round 2 (24th), and the Rams in Round 3 (17th).

More Fantasy Sports On SI News