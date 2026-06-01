Fantasy Football Top 15 Quarterback Rankings: Patrick Mahomes Misses The QB1 Cut

Now that we have reached June, fantasy football is quickly approaching, and our 2026 rankings are starting to take form. We are going to start with our top 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen has consistently been one of the most prolific fantasy quarterbacks year in and year out. He has as much upside as anyone in the league and has proven to be a consistent contributor.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Right behind Allen is Lamar Jackson. Despite coming off a down year, his upside is still massive, and no one would be surprised if he bounced back with an MVP-caliber season.

3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks off of the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Maye broke out last season, missing winning his first MVP by just one vote. After throwing for 4,494 yards and 31 touchdowns, and rushing for 450 yards and four more touchdowns, he should be even better this season with an improved WR corps if the team trades for AJ Brown as expected.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow comes with a serious injury risk, but also immense upside. Even with almost no rushing upside, he's a prolific pocket passer with arguably the best wide receiver duo in the league in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Last season was an injury-plagued sophomore campaign for Daniels. He was limited to just seven games and left multiple games early due to injury. It was a lost year for the 2024 breakout rookie, but we have already seen how high his ceiling is when he's healthy. He's well worth the risk.

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott is going to throw the ball as much as any quarterback in the league, and he has a dynamic wide receiver duo with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. He comes with volume, consistency, and a high weekly ceiling.

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hurts has been on the decline the past few seasons, but we still love his upside because of his ability on the ground, especially down by the goal line. As long as he's running the tush push, it will be hard to drop him any lower than this.

8. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Williams flashed his massive potential last season, despite some consistency issues. We expect him to build on his 3,942 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, and 388 rushing yards and three more touchdowns. This season will be his full breakout.

9. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

There is a lot to love about Dart and a lot to be concerned about. Nevertheless, he comes in this high because of his rushing upside. In 14 games last season, he threw for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns, but he also rushed for 487 yards and nine more touchdowns. Injuries and mediocre passing production are a concern, but the sky is the limit if he makes a second-year leap.

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

After a bit of a rocky start to his career, Lawrence looked like the can't-miss quarterback he was expected to be when he was drafted first overall by the Jags in 2021. Last season, he threw for 29 touchdowns and rushed for nine more. There is no reason that trend shouldn't continue this year.

11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford is coming off a magical MVP season, but he enters this season at 38 years old, with zero rushing upside, and there are now some questions with his WR corps. Davante Adams is another year older at 33, and Puka Nacua could be facing a potential suspension. It will be very difficult to try to repeat his 2025 performance.

12. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray found the perfect landing spot to have a bounce-back season. He should be considered a top contender for the Comeback Player of the Year award. Not only does he land in a great system with an elite WR corps, but JJ McCarthy should not be considered real competition.

13. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes has fallen outside of the QB1 conversation this season. He's likely to get off to a slow start and hold very little rushing upside. His upside isn't worth the risk of drafting a quarterback coming off a torn ACL.

14. Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

This is probably the biggest high-risk, high-reward quarterback in fantasy football this season. His rushing ability gives him elite QB1 upside; however, he could also be completely incompetent and lose his job by mid-season. You'll have to go with your gut on this one.

15. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix doesn't have a particularly high ceiling, but he should have a safe floor. The addition of Jaylen Waddle should help, but his weapons are still middle-of-the-pack, and the Broncos' outstanding defense will have them holding a lot of leads in low-scoring games.

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