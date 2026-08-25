Fantasy Football Top-200 Overall Standard/Non-PPR Rankings (Updated): Kenneth Walker Misses Top-20 After Injury

If you are preparing for your Standard/Non-PPR draft, you need the latest updated rankings. Granted, generally I believe rankings should be done more by position because how a draft falls and your roster construction can drastically change how you draft; it's still important to reference overall rankings in some cases. These are our top-200 overall Standard/Non-PPR rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Top-200 Overall Standard/Non-PPR Rankings

These are your top-50 stars. While some options are obviously better than others, almost all of these players should be reliable starters this season.

1. Bijan Robinson, Atl

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cin

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Det

4. Puka Nacua, LAR

5. Jonathan Taylor, Ind

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det

7. Omarion Hampton, LAC

8. AJ Brown, NE

9. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sea

10. Justin Jefferson, Min

11. Drake London, Atl

12. James Cook III, Buf

13. Derrick Henry, Bal

14. Trey McBride, Ari

15. CeeDee Lamb, Dal

16. Saquon Barkley, Phi

17. Chase Brown, Cin

18. De'Von Achane, Mia

19. Brock Bowers, LV

20. Rashee Rice, KC

21. Kenneth Walker III, KC

22. Ashton Jeanty, LV

23. George Pickens, Dal

24. Josh Allen, Buf

25. Christian McCaffrey, SF

26. Nico Collins, Hou

27. DeVonta Smith, Phi

28. Tetairoa McMillan, Car

29. Quinshon Judkins, Cle

30. Jeremiyah Love, Ari

31. Tyler Warren, Ind

32. Malik Nabers, NYG

33. Cam Skattebo, NYG

34. Lamar Jackson, Bal

35. Chris Olave, NO

36. Travis Etienne Jr, NO

37. Javonte Williams, Dal

38. Breece Hall, NYJ

39. Jaylen Waddle, Den

40. Drake Maye, NE

41. Colston Loveland, Chi

42. Tucker Kraft, GB

43. Zay Flowers, Bal

44. Tee Higgins, Cin

45. Josh Jacobs, GB

46. Kyren Williams, LAR

47. D'Andre Swift, Chi

48. Harold Fannin Jr, Cle

49. Joe Burrow, Cin

50. Jadarian Price, Sea

This next group is still loaded with talent. However, for one reason or the other, most of these players either have a lower ceiling or lower floor than the first group.

51. Jayden Daniels, Was

52. Mike Evans, SF

53. Bucky Irving, TB

54. Bhayshul Tuten, Jax

55. Emeka Egbuka, TB

56. David Montgomery, Hou

57. Jameson Williams, Det

58. Garrett Wilson, NYJ

59. Alec Pierce, Ind

60. Terry McLaurin, Was

61. DJ Moore, Buf

62. Carnell Tate, Ten

63. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE

64. Kyle Monangai, Chi

65. Davante Adams, LAR

66. TreVeyon Henderson, NE

67. Rome Odunze, Chi

68. Jayden Reed, GB

69. Luther Burden III, Chi

70. Christian Watson, GB

71. Ladd McConkey, LAC

72. Marvin Harrison Jr, Ari

73. DK Metcalf, Pit

74. Jalen Hurts, Phi

75. Kyle Pitts, Atl

76. Dak Prescott, Dal

77. Caleb Williams, Chi

78. Trevor Lawrence, Jax

79. Dallas Goedert, Phi

80. Tony Pollard, Ten

81. Michael Wilson, Ari

82. Jaxson Dart, NYG

83. Jaylen Warren, Pit

84. Chig Okonkwo, Was

85. Matthew Stafford, LAR

86. Jakobi Meyers, Jax

87. Rico Dowdle, Pit

88. JK Dobbins, Den

89. Parker Washington, Jax

90. Jonathon Brooks, Car

91. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Was

92. Jordan Mason, Min

93. Travis Kelce, KC

94. Chuba Hubbard, Car

95. Rachaad White, Was

96. Blake Corum, LAR

97. Kenny Gainwell, TB

98. KC Concepcion, Cle

99. Michael Pittman Jr, Pit

100. Chris Godwin, TB

This is where the champions and the bottom dwellers start to separate themselves. You have to identify and select the best talent on the board while dodging land mines.

101. Jordan Addison, Min

102. Stefon Diggs, Was

103. Courtland Sutton, Den

104. Quentin Johnston, LAC

105. Mike Washington Jr, LV

106. Rashid Shaheed, Sea

107. Josh Downs, Ind

108. RJ Harvey, Den

109. Jake Ferguson, Dal

110. Brenton Strange, Jax

111. Isaiah Likely, NYG

112. Dalton Kincaid, Buf

113. Sam LaPorta, Det

114. Patrick Mahomes, KC

115. Bo Nix, Den

116. Brock Purdy, SF

117. Brian Thomas Jr, Jax

118. George Kittle, SF

119. Wan'Dale Robinson, Ten

120. Tyler Allgeier, Ari

121. Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG

122. Kyler Murray, Min

123. Makai Lemon, Phi

124. Jordyn Tyson, NO

125. Deebo Samuel, SF

126. Justin Herbert, LAC

127. Juwan Johnson, NO

128. Aaron Jones, Min

129. Keaton Mitchell, LAC

130. Jonah Coleman, Den

131. Mark Andrews, Bal

132. Jared Goff, Det

133. Tyler Shough, NO

134. Malik Willis, Mia

135. Jalen Nailor, LV

136. Khalil Shakir, Buf

137. Woody Marks, Hou

138. Chris Rodriguez, Jax

139. Chris Bell, Mia

140. Jalen Coker, Car

141. Zach Charbonnet, Sea

142. Hunter Henry, NE

143. Los Angeles Rams, LAR

144. Brandon Aubrey, Dal

145. Kayshon Boutte, Hou

146. Romeo Doubs, NE

147. Tory Horton, Sea

148. Jalen McMillan, TB

149. Houston Texans, Hou

150. Baker Mayfield, TB

This is where the talent becomes shaky. You can still find some gems, but they are much rarer this late. You can also find most of the defenses and kickers here at the bottom as well.

151. AJ Barner, Sea

152. Jordan Love, GB

153. Gunnar Helm, Ten

154. Sam Darnold, Sea

155. Matthew Golden, GB

156. Denver Broncos, Den

157. Brian Robinson Jr, Atl

158. Nicholas Singleton, Ten

159. Dylan Sampson, Cle

160. Travis Hunter, Jax

161. Braelon Allen, NYJ

162. Isiah Pacheco, Det

163. Justice Hill, Bal

164. Oronde Gadsden II, LAC

165. Cam Ward, Ten

166. Keenan Allen, Ind

167. Seattle Seahawks, Sea

168. Daniel Jones, Ind

169. Greg Dulcich, Mia

170. Philadelphia Eagles, Phi

171. Ollie Gordon II, Mia

172. Caleb Douglas, Mia

173. Tank Bigsby, Phi

174. Minnesota Vikings, Min

175. Ja'Kobi Lane, Bal

176. De'Zhaun Stribling, SF

177. Xavier Worthy, KC

178. Kaytron Allen, Was

179. Mike Washington Jr, LV

180. New England Patriots, NE

181. Dalton Shultz, Hou

182. Jaylen Wright, Mia

183. Pat Freiermuth, Pit

184. Kenyon Sadiq, NYJ

185. Kimani Vidal, LAC

186. Cam Little, Jax

187. Cameron Dicker, LAC

188. Darren Waller, Car

189. Cade Otton, TB

190. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Hou

191. David Njoku, LAR

192. Evan Engram, Den

193. Jason Myers, Sea

194. Eddie Pineiro, SF

195. Tyler Loop, Bal

196. Evan McPherson, Cin

197. Cairo Santos, Chi

198. Jake Bates, Det

199. Harrison Mevis, LAR

200. Andy Borregales, NE

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