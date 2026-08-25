Fantasy Football Top-200 Overall Standard/Non-PPR Rankings (Updated): Kenneth Walker Misses Top-20 After Injury
If you are preparing for your Standard/Non-PPR draft, you need the latest updated rankings. Granted, generally I believe rankings should be done more by position because how a draft falls and your roster construction can drastically change how you draft; it's still important to reference overall rankings in some cases. These are our top-200 overall Standard/Non-PPR rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Top-200 Overall Standard/Non-PPR Rankings
These are your top-50 stars. While some options are obviously better than others, almost all of these players should be reliable starters this season.
1. Bijan Robinson, Atl
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cin
3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Det
4. Puka Nacua, LAR
5. Jonathan Taylor, Ind
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det
7. Omarion Hampton, LAC
8. AJ Brown, NE
9. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sea
10. Justin Jefferson, Min
11. Drake London, Atl
12. James Cook III, Buf
13. Derrick Henry, Bal
14. Trey McBride, Ari
15. CeeDee Lamb, Dal
16. Saquon Barkley, Phi
17. Chase Brown, Cin
18. De'Von Achane, Mia
19. Brock Bowers, LV
20. Rashee Rice, KC
21. Kenneth Walker III, KC
22. Ashton Jeanty, LV
23. George Pickens, Dal
24. Josh Allen, Buf
25. Christian McCaffrey, SF
26. Nico Collins, Hou
27. DeVonta Smith, Phi
28. Tetairoa McMillan, Car
29. Quinshon Judkins, Cle
30. Jeremiyah Love, Ari
31. Tyler Warren, Ind
32. Malik Nabers, NYG
33. Cam Skattebo, NYG
34. Lamar Jackson, Bal
35. Chris Olave, NO
36. Travis Etienne Jr, NO
37. Javonte Williams, Dal
38. Breece Hall, NYJ
39. Jaylen Waddle, Den
40. Drake Maye, NE
41. Colston Loveland, Chi
42. Tucker Kraft, GB
43. Zay Flowers, Bal
44. Tee Higgins, Cin
45. Josh Jacobs, GB
46. Kyren Williams, LAR
47. D'Andre Swift, Chi
48. Harold Fannin Jr, Cle
49. Joe Burrow, Cin
50. Jadarian Price, Sea
This next group is still loaded with talent. However, for one reason or the other, most of these players either have a lower ceiling or lower floor than the first group.
51. Jayden Daniels, Was
52. Mike Evans, SF
53. Bucky Irving, TB
54. Bhayshul Tuten, Jax
55. Emeka Egbuka, TB
56. David Montgomery, Hou
57. Jameson Williams, Det
58. Garrett Wilson, NYJ
59. Alec Pierce, Ind
60. Terry McLaurin, Was
61. DJ Moore, Buf
62. Carnell Tate, Ten
63. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
64. Kyle Monangai, Chi
65. Davante Adams, LAR
66. TreVeyon Henderson, NE
67. Rome Odunze, Chi
68. Jayden Reed, GB
69. Luther Burden III, Chi
70. Christian Watson, GB
71. Ladd McConkey, LAC
72. Marvin Harrison Jr, Ari
73. DK Metcalf, Pit
74. Jalen Hurts, Phi
75. Kyle Pitts, Atl
76. Dak Prescott, Dal
77. Caleb Williams, Chi
78. Trevor Lawrence, Jax
79. Dallas Goedert, Phi
80. Tony Pollard, Ten
81. Michael Wilson, Ari
82. Jaxson Dart, NYG
83. Jaylen Warren, Pit
84. Chig Okonkwo, Was
85. Matthew Stafford, LAR
86. Jakobi Meyers, Jax
87. Rico Dowdle, Pit
88. JK Dobbins, Den
89. Parker Washington, Jax
90. Jonathon Brooks, Car
91. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Was
92. Jordan Mason, Min
93. Travis Kelce, KC
94. Chuba Hubbard, Car
95. Rachaad White, Was
96. Blake Corum, LAR
97. Kenny Gainwell, TB
98. KC Concepcion, Cle
99. Michael Pittman Jr, Pit
100. Chris Godwin, TB
This is where the champions and the bottom dwellers start to separate themselves. You have to identify and select the best talent on the board while dodging land mines.
101. Jordan Addison, Min
102. Stefon Diggs, Was
103. Courtland Sutton, Den
104. Quentin Johnston, LAC
105. Mike Washington Jr, LV
106. Rashid Shaheed, Sea
107. Josh Downs, Ind
108. RJ Harvey, Den
109. Jake Ferguson, Dal
110. Brenton Strange, Jax
111. Isaiah Likely, NYG
112. Dalton Kincaid, Buf
113. Sam LaPorta, Det
114. Patrick Mahomes, KC
115. Bo Nix, Den
116. Brock Purdy, SF
117. Brian Thomas Jr, Jax
118. George Kittle, SF
119. Wan'Dale Robinson, Ten
120. Tyler Allgeier, Ari
121. Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG
122. Kyler Murray, Min
123. Makai Lemon, Phi
124. Jordyn Tyson, NO
125. Deebo Samuel, SF
126. Justin Herbert, LAC
127. Juwan Johnson, NO
128. Aaron Jones, Min
129. Keaton Mitchell, LAC
130. Jonah Coleman, Den
131. Mark Andrews, Bal
132. Jared Goff, Det
133. Tyler Shough, NO
134. Malik Willis, Mia
135. Jalen Nailor, LV
136. Khalil Shakir, Buf
137. Woody Marks, Hou
138. Chris Rodriguez, Jax
139. Chris Bell, Mia
140. Jalen Coker, Car
141. Zach Charbonnet, Sea
142. Hunter Henry, NE
143. Los Angeles Rams, LAR
144. Brandon Aubrey, Dal
145. Kayshon Boutte, Hou
146. Romeo Doubs, NE
147. Tory Horton, Sea
148. Jalen McMillan, TB
149. Houston Texans, Hou
150. Baker Mayfield, TB
This is where the talent becomes shaky. You can still find some gems, but they are much rarer this late. You can also find most of the defenses and kickers here at the bottom as well.
151. AJ Barner, Sea
152. Jordan Love, GB
153. Gunnar Helm, Ten
154. Sam Darnold, Sea
155. Matthew Golden, GB
156. Denver Broncos, Den
157. Brian Robinson Jr, Atl
158. Nicholas Singleton, Ten
159. Dylan Sampson, Cle
160. Travis Hunter, Jax
161. Braelon Allen, NYJ
162. Isiah Pacheco, Det
163. Justice Hill, Bal
164. Oronde Gadsden II, LAC
165. Cam Ward, Ten
166. Keenan Allen, Ind
167. Seattle Seahawks, Sea
168. Daniel Jones, Ind
169. Greg Dulcich, Mia
170. Philadelphia Eagles, Phi
171. Ollie Gordon II, Mia
172. Caleb Douglas, Mia
173. Tank Bigsby, Phi
174. Minnesota Vikings, Min
175. Ja'Kobi Lane, Bal
176. De'Zhaun Stribling, SF
177. Xavier Worthy, KC
178. Kaytron Allen, Was
179. Mike Washington Jr, LV
180. New England Patriots, NE
181. Dalton Shultz, Hou
182. Jaylen Wright, Mia
183. Pat Freiermuth, Pit
184. Kenyon Sadiq, NYJ
185. Kimani Vidal, LAC
186. Cam Little, Jax
187. Cameron Dicker, LAC
188. Darren Waller, Car
189. Cade Otton, TB
190. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Hou
191. David Njoku, LAR
192. Evan Engram, Den
193. Jason Myers, Sea
194. Eddie Pineiro, SF
195. Tyler Loop, Bal
196. Evan McPherson, Cin
197. Cairo Santos, Chi
198. Jake Bates, Det
199. Harrison Mevis, LAR
200. Andy Borregales, NE
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21