The tight end position is a tricky one in fantasy football. Players like Trey McBride and Brock Bowers can rely on both volume and touchdowns. However, others are not so lucky. The position can be boom-or-bust, with many players projected for four or fewer receptions. So take the projections with a grain of salt and focus on their upside.

Top-12 Tight Ends

Thomas Carelli

Hunter Henry faces the worst team in yards per target allowed to tight ends, the LA Chargers. Henry is a consistent target, catching 3-5 passes in 7 of 10 games. He is a safe play for a solid point total.

Retirement? I don't think Travis Kelce is retiring. He is in prime form, ranked 4th in PFF Receiving Grade among tight ends. As is common, this Chiefs-Bills game should be a shootout.

Must-Start Tight Ends

Thomas Carelli

Harold Fannin Jr. might have the highest ceiling of his season yet. The Raiders have allowed over 30 points per game since the start of October and rank 5th-worst in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. The Browns are very much an underrated Survivor Pool selection this week.

The Cardinals rank third-worst in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Chig Okonkwo has had at least 4 targets in six straight games. Since returning from injury in Week 4, Okonkwo has averaged 4.3 receptions and 44.7 yards per game.

Must-Sit Tight Ends

The Houston Texans are allowing the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. Mark Andrews has 28 or fewer receiving yards in eight of his last nine games. He also has just one touchdown all season.

In Weeks 5-7, Kyle Pitts scored four touchdowns. He has not scored a touchdown in any other game. In six of ten games played, Pitts has had 23 or fewer receiving yards. The Vikings also allow the 6th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.

Sleeper of the Week

At face value, the Broncos are a great defense. But against tight ends, not so much. Denver allows the 4th-most fantasy points to tight ends. Even though Mason Rudolph is starting for the Steelers this week, I think Pat Freiermuth is capable in fantasy football. Rudolph has plenty of experience throwing the ball.

Projected Statistical Leaders

Targets: Trey McBride (10.8)

Receptions: Trey McBride (6.7)

Yards: George Kittle (65.5)

Anytime Touchdown: George Kittle (55.7%)

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