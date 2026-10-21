Fantasy Football Week 7 Quarterback Projections & Rankings: Don't Quit Dak Prescott, Resist JJ McCarthy

The following highlights all Week 7 fantasy football quarterback projections. Four teams are on bye, so there are 28 projected quarterbacks. Tanner McKee features a few newer names given key injuries. Baker Mayfield is also being weighed as a returnee, and JJ McCarthy gets the nod for the Giants.

Top-12 Quarterbacks

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Brock Purdy has entered Josh Allen's far-ahead range of fantasy football elitism. However, Dak Prescott trails him in Week 7 as the Eagles' season begins to go down the drain.

Over his last three games, Drake Maye has thrown for 878 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 1 interception. It is safe to say that Maye is back to his 2025 form.

High-Upside Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

No team allows more fantasy points to the position than the Detroit Lions. In fact, they allow 5.1 more points per game than any other team. So, yes, Jordan Love is a fantastic quarterback to start in Week 7.

Bo Nix is not quite on my love list, but I'll toss him on my like list for Week 7. Despite being a checkdown merchant through six games, Nix gets an awesome matchup against the Cardinals, who rank 29th in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks.

Bench These Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold is nursing an abysmal Super Bowl hangover, ranking outside the top 24 in interceptions and turnover-worthy plays. The Chiefs also rank 2nd in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks.

JJ McCarthy may get hyped after a stellar comeback from a 24-point deficit. Yet he's mostly played poorly for most of his young NFL career, and the Texans have several star-studded veterans who could disrupt him, including Defensive Player of the Year favorite Will Anderson.

Sleeper of the Week

Kyler Murray ranks 14th in PFF Passing Grade, 1st in Turnover-Worthy Plays, 3rd in Average Time-to-Throw, and 9th in Interceptions. Before the season began, we thought Kevin O'Connell could be a godsend for Murray's career. So far, it looks good for the undefeated Vikings signal-caller.

The Colts rank 22nd in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks. They also just fired their GM, Chris Ballard. The team is in shambles, and this Sunday, the Colts face the Vikings in a rambunctious U.S. Bank Stadium.

Week 7 Projected Leaders

Passing Attempts: Dak Prescott (46.8)

Completions: Matthew Stafford (29.9)

Passing Yards: Dak Prescott (329.7)

Passing Touchdowns: Jared Goff (2.51)

Interceptions: Sam Darnold (0.93)

Rushing Attempts: Drake Maye (5.9)

Rushing Yards: Drake Maye (33.5)

Anytime Touchdown: Brock Purdy (19.1%)

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