Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Projections & Rankings: Breece Hall, Josh Jacobs' Explosive Returns

The following projections forecast Week 7 of fantasy football at running back. The honor of RB1 goes back to RB1 after Jahmyr Gibbs returns from after his bye week. Kenneth Walker III lingers just behind, given an explosive start to his Chiefs campaign. Other sleepers, high-upside picks, and flops are found in between.

Top-12 Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

Jahmyr Gibbs has 91% of the Lions' red-zone rushing attempts, including 13 red-zone carries from inside the 5-yard line, and has scored 7 red-zone touchdowns. His touchdown probability is among the highest we have seen this season.

Kyren Williams has been used surprisingly heavily in the passing game, hence the 8.9 projected targets, especially with Davante Adams out for 6-10 weeks.

Until Jordan Mason is cleared to return, Aaron Jones is an RB1 on volume alone. He is averaging 20.7 rushing attempts per game over his last three appearances.

High-Upside Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

Saquon Barkley is trending towards active status in Week 7. The Eagles definitely aren't the Super Bowl contenders they had hoped to be, but Barkley is still as good as we remember. So he should have a formidable day and can still break out with one explosive run.

The Jets get back Breece Hall. It is reasonable to wonder if Braelon Allen has more work given his successes in Hall's absence. Nonetheless, you must start Hall against a bad Dolphins team.

Josh Jacobs returns to the Packers. Surely he may not have his high workload right away, but the Lions rank 29th in Defensive Rush EPA Allowed per Play.

Fade These Running Backs

Thomas Carelli

Ollie Gordon's two games following De'Von Achane's injury have been very nice and well within startable status in fantasy football. The Jets, however, are 4th-best in Defensive Rush EPA Allowed per Play, and the Dolphins may trail, forcing a passing script.

Over TreVeyon Henderson's last two games, he had 11 rushing attempts. He was also outrushed by Corey Kiner in Week 6.

Sleeper of the Week

Rico Dowdle is averaging about 10 touches per game. The Saints do offer him the best matchup yet, ranking 32nd in Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs and 32nd in Defensive Rush EPA Allowed per Play. Over his three games, Dowdle averages a modest 1.0 red-zone touch per game. I can only expect they get Dowdle more involved as his chemistry grows, four games into his Steeler career.

Week 7 Projected Leaders

Attempts: Kenneth Walker III (24.6)

Rushing Yards: Kenneth Walker III (128.1)

Targets: Kyren Williams (8.9)

Receptions: Kyren Williams (6.8)

Receiving Yards: Jahmyr Gibbs (50.1)

Anytime Touchdown: Jahmyr Gibbs (76.4%)

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