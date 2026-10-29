Fantasy Football Week 8 Tight End Projections & Rankings: Start Hunter Henry, Dallas Goedert

The following projections focus on the tight end position. They showcase what fantasy managers can expect in Week 8. Colston Loveland rises sharply, Tyler Warren falls, and other notable projections shift, as listed below.

Top-12 Tight Ends

Thomas Carelli

Trey McBride averages 10.6 targets, 8.4 receptions, 67 yards per game, and has scored 4 touchdowns this season. He won't be outranked against the Cowboys' abysmal defense this weekend.

Colston Loveland leads the Bears in red zone targets (10), including those from inside the 10-yard line (4). He has 18 targets, 13 receptions, 134 yards, and 2 touchdowns over his last two games. It was only a matter of time before Loveland became a fantasy phenom.

High-Upside Tight Ends

Thomas Carelli

Over his last four games, Hunter Henry has caught 19 of 20 targets for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns. He now faces the Dolphins, who rank 2nd-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to tight ends.

Dalton Kincaid's projection hits its season low, but I wouldn't drop the starting tight end on arguably the best NFL offense. Kincaid has run at least 20 routes in every game this season and caught 7 of 8 targets in Week 6.

Bench These Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki has scored a touchdown in five games, but that's an unreliable basis for starting him. His touchdown probability is still well below 50% this week, and he averages well below 27.5 yards per game. I am not saying you must bench Gesicki, but he is very touchdown-dependent, and that is not a safe strategy, nor has he shown the volume to have a high-scoring fantasy effort. Thus, his upside is limited.

We never really know how the Rams will use their tight ends. Tyler Higbee was a hot name last week, but the Rams ultimately targeted both Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen more often than Higbee. The risk is too much.

Sleeper of the Week

Dallas Goedert is one of the Eagles' few trustworthy pass-catchers. He has caught at least 6 passes in each of his last three games, and Goedert's season-long catch rate is 76%. The best part is that Goedert faces the Commanders, who rank 4th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to tight ends and 2nd-worst in Touchdowns Allowed to tight ends.

Week 8 Projected Statistical Leaders

Targets: Trey McBride (11.3)

Receptions: Trey McBride (8.2)

Yards: Trey McBride (65.3)

Anytime Touchdown: Trey McBride (39.8%)

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