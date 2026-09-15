Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 2: Will Ja'Marr Chase Bounce Back In A Tough Matchup?

Week 1 is behind us, and we are now heading towards Week 2. We have a lot of new information after the first week of football, and that information has had a significant impact on our Week 2 rankings.

That could apply to the wide receivers more than any other position. Because there are so many options at the position, there is also a lot more information to take in. We have done the research and crunched the numbers, and that all goes into our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

We dropped Chase to the WR5 spot in our rankings, but it's not because of his bad game in Week 1. That is something we have become accustomed to with the Bengals. It's almost a tradition at this point, so we aren't going to overreact. It would surprise us if Chase isn't the best or one of the best fantasy wide receivers in the league this year.

However, we do not like the matchup against the Houston Texans. They have a scary pass rush and an outstanding secondary, and might just have the best defense in the league. Despite allowing a 43-yard touchdown to DJ Moore in Week 1, this is still not a pass defense we are looking to attack. Joe Burrow also doesn't have the mobility of Josh Allen to avoid their pass rush and make plays on the move.

Chase is still a top five option, so it's not like we are benching him in any situation. Nevertheless, we are dropping him a bit because of the matchup and the matchups of the four players ahead of him.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

After Week 1, there is a lot of hype surrounding Jalen Coker. Some even believe he could emerge as the WR1 in Carolina this season. We aren't buying that and are still all in on McMillan.

In what should be a great matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this week, we have McMillan ranked as the WR13 overall. We are not overly concerned about one great game from Coker. Granted, he did catch eight passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns; however, his nine targets were just one more than McMillan's eight, and McMillan still caught five passes for 75 yards in his own right.

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