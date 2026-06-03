Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Tier Rankings: Rashee Rice And AJ Brown Climb To Tier 2
Two of the most important tools for fantasy owners are rankings and tiers. Tiers are valuable because they group players who are at a similar or equal value. They allow fantasy owners to know when a drop-off at a position is coming. These are our WR Tier rankings.
Tier 1
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
These are the top two elite options entering this fantasy season. They are in a class of their own, but there are some wideouts knocking on the door.
Tier 2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
AJ Brown, New England Patriots
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
This group has elite talent, and we wouldn't be shocked if any of them made a push for the WR1 overall spot. Our only real concern in this group is Rice's off-field issues.
Tier 3
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
This group just barely missed the cut from tier 2 for a number of reasons. Nabers currently has questions surrounding his knee, Collin is often injured and has a mediocre quarterback, and Pickens has only done it once and is still the WR2 on his own team.
Tier 4
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
The Tier 4 trio has three stud receivers who could all make a huge jump this season into the high-end WR1 conversation.
Tier 5
Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Tier 5 has a handful of locked-in WR2s who have the upside to finish as a low-end WR1.
Tier 6
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
This is a group with a ton of upside but also quite a few concerns, whether it be injuries, age, a shaky finish to last season, or being in the worst passing attack in the league year after year.
Tier 7
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
You can find a ton of value in this tier. There are a ton of potential fantasy stars in this group; however, we also have too many worries to move them any higher.
Tier 8
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
The upside is here for this group, but so is the floor. This is a high-risk, high-reward tier.
Tier 9
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Chris Godwin Jr, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
All of these players should be safe options. We just aren't sure the upside is there without someone else getting injured.
Tier 10
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles
KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
This tier is a bit of a mixed bag. Here, we have some high-upside rookies and WR2s who will have week-winning performances but lack consistency.
Tier 11
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Tier 11 is close to tier 10, but we don't see quite as much upside in this group.
Tier 12
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
These aren't receivers we necessarily want to be drafting, but they are worth mentioning and could end up being solid flex options this season.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News
Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21