Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase Headlines the Top 5 Wide Receivers to Draft in 2026

1. Ja'Marr Chase: Unmatched Volume and Dominant Production

AFC receiver JaMarr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals (1) catches the ball against the NFC during the Pro Bowl Games. | USA TODAY Sports



Chase has cemented himself as one of the most dominant WRs in the NFL. His elite route-running consistent separation and relentless big-play ability makes him a prime candidate to be the first WR1 off the board in fantasy drafts. Despite catching passes from three different QBs last season, he maintained elite efficiency, recording a 100-yard receiving game with every signal-caller the Bengals had under center. Chase accumulated a massive 30.2% target share and led the NFL with 185 targets. If he continues to see that kind of high-volume attention, he has a clear path to finishing as the overall WR1.













2. Puka Nacua: High-Volume Safety Net with Elite Command

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) is an elite WR to have in PPR formats. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Ever since arriving in Los Angeles as an unheralded fifth-round draft pick, Nacua has played like has a huge chip on his shoulder. His meteoric rise from a late-round pick to an elite NFL weapon is incredibly impressive, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. As a foundational pillar in Sean McVay's offense, Nacua's ability to separate and create chunk yards after the catch provides fantasy owners with a high-volume safety net every single week. He also led the NFL in Targets Per Route Run (TPRR), an advanced metric that highlights his elite ability to command the football and underscores the immense trust his QB has in him.









3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Mind-Blowing Metrics and Elite Tier Usage

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is projected to be one of the top-producing receivers in fantasy football for 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



After just three seasons in the NFL, Smith-Njigba has blossomed into one of the premier WRs in the league. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year made his presence felt last season, leading the NFL with a staggering 1,793 yards receiving which has paid off immensely for his fantasy owners who believed in his potential. His metrics are absolutely mind-blowing as JSN commands targets at a level rarely ever seen before. His 35.8% target share is the highest single-season mark in the NFL since 2017, and Seahawks QB Sam Darnold should continue to throw his way at an historic pace. He also accounted for 44.1% of the Seahawks total receiving yards proving his ultra-high usage and making him an attractive option for fantasy owners.









4. CeeDee Lamb: Navigating a Shared Target Hierarchy with the WR1 Crown in Sight

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) hopes to challenge for the overall WR1 crown in 2026. Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Lamb seems to improve with each passing season, and his elite chemistry with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is a huge reason why. As Prescott's first read on most plays, Lamb is the clear go-to option in high-leverage situations. The only potential hurdle keeping him from claiming the overall WR1 crown is the ascension of teammate George Pickens who had a monster 2025-26 campaign. While Pickens' volume could slightly eat into Lamb's overall target share, Lamb remains hyper-efficient and possesses the explosive ability to turn any catch into a massive gain.









5. Amon-Ra St. Brown: Relentless Work Ethic Fuels the NFL's Most Consistent Underneath Weapon

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



St. Brown sustained success is a direct testament to his relentless work ethic. He consistently has proven that you don't have to be the fastest, biggest or the strongest to become one of the absolute best. Now boasting four consecutive seasons of at least100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards, his efficiency remains elite and is considered top-tier, proven by his 31% TPRR. According to FantasyPros.com, St. Brown has finished as a top-four fantasy WR for three straight years, and there are zero signs of regression in sight. As the NFL's premier underneath route-runner, he remains an absolute goldmine for owners in PPR formats.









