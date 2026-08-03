Full Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings 2026: Cameron Dicker Summits the Mountaintop

A kicker is not the most important thing on anyone's mind. The position is factually among the least valuable in fantasy football. While a good kicker can score you 15+ points in any game, they average in the single digits. With high variance and a small skill gap, it matters little. Yet, it does matter, and so we unveil our 2026 kicker rankings.

The S-Tier Kickers

1. Cameron Dicker

2. Brandon Aubrey

These are the undisputed two best kickers in the NFL. Dicker was 92.7% accurate in 2025 while Aubrey fell short at 85.7%. Nonetheless, Aubrey has repeatedly been among the best legs with a 2025 mark of 11-for-17 from 50+ yards.

Tier 2 Kickers

3. Eddy Pineiro

4. Tyler Bass

5. Harrison Mevis

These are kickers who are perhaps not on the skill level of Dicker and Aubrey, but they are on offenses as good as any in the NFL. The Rams, Bills, and 49ers rank as the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd best offenses in the NFL. That alone gives plenty of kicking chances to these guys.

Knocking on the Door...

6. Ka'imi Fairbairn

7. Evan McPherson

8. Jason Myers

9. Cam Little

10. Tyler Loop

11. Jake Bates

12. Chase McLaughlin

All of these kickers are a combination of very good and on very promising offenses. Fairbairn is the only other NFL kicker we may confidently say is in the skill range of both Dicker and Aubrey. He was 91.7% accurate in 2025 and 11-for-11 in the 40-49 yard range. Yet, Faibairn falls down the ranking given the fact that the Texans are below average because of their average offensive power rating.

McPherson takes the field on a Bengals offense that could be top-5 in the NFL. Myers plays for the Super Bowl champions. We also have confidence in Loop, who was 88.2% accurate in his rookie season on a Ravens offense rated the 5th-best 2026 offense. All listed kickers in this tier are on top-5 caliber offenses, should all go well. This is the golden range to draft a kicker; low-risk, high-upside.

The Weekly Waiver Wire Pickup

13. Will Reichard

14. Wil Lutz

15. Harrison Butker

16. Cairo Santos

17. Andy Borregales

18. Chris Boswell

19. Trey Smack

20. Nick Folk

This contingent of kickers falls short of the top-tier, draftable options. Their offenses have more to prove, and on pure skill alone, they are mediocre. That includes Boswell, who was 19-for-22 in kicks beyond 40 yards in 2025. He was still only the 23rd most accurate kicker in the NFL and is on a questionable Steelers offense.

Reichard may once again be a waiver wire go-to in 2026. He was a weekly staple of our must-starts a year ago, outside of the obvious options like Dicker and Aubrey. Reichard was 94.3% accurate, just lacking in upside as the Vikings are a below-average anticipated offense.

Deeper Stashes

21. Jason Sanders

22. Spencer Shrader

23. Jake Elliott

24. Jake Moody

Sanders plays for a bad Jets offense due to injury. He has been elite in the past, but he also has a lot to overcome. The risk is too much to take Sanders over other options.

Elliott and Moody have both been great in the past, but fans are disgusted with them after their recent struggles. Do not draft them.

Living in Free Agency...

25. Chad Ryland

26. Ben Sauls

27. Charlie Smyth

28. Joey Slye

29. Matt Gay

30. Ryan Fitzgerald

31. Andrew Szmyt

32. Zane Gonalez

There is nothing to see here. If anyone has upside, it is Sauls and Smyth on high-aspirationed offenses as younger, newer kickers that could be good, I guess?

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