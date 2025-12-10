George Kittle Jumps Trey McBride in Week 15 Tight End Projections, Updated Rankings
The backend of the tight end pool accounted for three of the top four fantasy scores in Week 14. Harold Fannin (8/114/1) had the best day of his young career, putting first in fantasy points (25.50) for the week. Mike Gesicki (20.60) was the only other tight end to score over 20.00 fantasy points. Dawson Knox (17.30) and Josh Oliver (16.40) ranked third and fourth while being miles away from a starting fantasy job.
2025 Best Fantasy Football Tight Ends
After 14 weeks, here are the top 12 tight ends by scoring average in PPR formats:
- Trey McBride (18.05)
- Brock Bowers (15.35)
- Tucker Kraft (14.65)
- Jake Ferguson (13.27)
- Travis Kelce (12.68)
- Dalton Kincaid (12.43)
- Tyler Warren (12.36)
- Sam LaPorta (11.88)
- Dallas Goedert (11.50)
- Harold Fannin (11.15)
- Juwan Johnson (10.49)
- Hunter Henry (10.46)
Week 14 Fantasy Football Tight End Bust
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
The Texans held Kelce to one catch for eight yards on five targets last week, giving him his worst game since Week 2 in 2024. Over the next four weeks, he needs 15 catches to pass Reggie Wayne (1,070), Anquan Boldin (1,076), and Terrell Owens (1,078) on the all-time reception list. Kelce only needs 43 catches to rank fifth in the history of the NFL.
Runner Up: Tyler Warren (3.70 fantasy points) is another draft day favorite who has faded over recent weeks. He’s scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in four of his last six starts. The injury to Daniel Jones will hurt his value down the stretch.
Each week, I’ll release my depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be ranked in a way that won’t resemble the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 15 Fantasy Football Tight End Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 15 top 12 tight ends projections:
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Kittle’s stock has been rising over his last four games (9/84/1, 6/67/2, 6/78, and 4/67) while averaging 7.5 targets. He’s scored in four of his six starts.
The Titans dropped to 18th in tight end defense (171.50 fantasy points) after allowing nine catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns to Cleveland’s tight ends. They allow a high catch rate (74.2%), with six touchdowns.
- Tyler Warren (3/38)
- Trey McBride (5/41)
- Michael Mayer (5/50/1)
- Hunter Henry (4/33)
- Tyler Warren (4/53)
- Oronde Gadsden (5/68)
- Dalton Schultz (6/51)
- Brenton Stange (3/45/1)
- Harold Fannin (8/114/1)
Tennessee faced multiple top-15 tight ends this season, and only one has delivered an impact game. The 49ers are big favorites in Week 15, suggesting a heavy dose of Christian McCaffrey. Kittle should be active, while needing to score to reach a top-tier ranking in this matchup.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
If Darnell Washington (concussion) can’t play this week, Freiermuth will be rewarded with more snaps and targets. He has been a forgotten asset over his last seven games (15/120/2 on 20 targets), after posting an impact game (5/111/2). Last week, Freiermuth had TE1 snaps for Pittsburgh for the first time this season.
The Dolphins have the second-worst tight end defense (215.70 fantasy points). They account for 31.3% of the receptions allowed with a high catch rate (76.6%).
- Tyler Warren (7/76)
- Dalton Kincaid (5/66/1)
- Oronde Gadsden (7/68)
- Kyle Pitts (9/59)
- Mark Andrews (2/22/2)
Pittsburgh ranks fifth in tight end scoring (82/797/8 on 114 targets), showcasing the potential of Freiermuth with less competition for targets.
