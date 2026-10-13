Gunner Stockton and Georgia Highlight the Biggest College Fantasy Football Winners & Losers

Week 6 of the college football season delivered breathtaking chaos, shifting the landscape of the College Football Playoff race. From high-stakes SEC blockbusters to iconic rivalry drama and stunning defensive performances on the road, contenders rose to the occasion while former heavyweights stumbled under pressure. As the national championship picture comes together, these outcomes alter playoff projections, shake up AP poll standings, and place immense pressure on teams heading into the mid-season strretch.

Winners: Players & Teams That Delivered

1. Georgia Bulldogs: A Statement Victory on the Road

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) prepares to snap the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia outlasted Alabama 20-17 in a hostile environment at Bryant-Denny Stadium, cementing its status as the team to beat in a tough SEC conference. The Bulldogs defense clamped down in high-leverage moments, holding a potent Crimson Tide offense to just 346 total yards and forcing crucial stops down the stretch. Linebacker Chris Cole anchored the front with 7 tackles and a sack, while Joseph Jonah-Ajonye added a vital sack and forced a fumble. Quarterback Gunner Stockton engineered an efficient attack, throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown while converting on key third downs. Dwight Phillips Jr. punished the Alabama front with 120 rushing yards on 17 carries. Securing a tough road win in Tuscaloosa positions the Bulldogs firmly inside the driver's seat for the top seed in the CFP picture.

2. Oklahoma Sooners: A Rivalry Win With Playoff Implications

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) and linebacker Marcus James (28) and linebacker Cole Sullivan (18) and defensive lineman Wyatt Gilmore (42) celebrate with the Golden Hat after the win over the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the annual Red River thriller at the Cotton Bowl, Oklahoma shocked top-ranked Texas 27-24, stealing a classic via a walk-off field goal. The Sooners leaned on a relentless defensive effort and timely offensive drives, capitalized by Tate Sandell booting two critical field goals, including a 53-yard bomb. Running back Lloyd Avant sparked the ground game with 72 yards and a touchdown, while wideout Isaiah Sategna III hauled in 5 catches for 64 yards to keep the chains moving against a fierce Longhorns defense. This marquee victory puts Oklahoma right back into the thick of national championship contention, proving they can slug it out with the country's elite.

3. Kentucky Wildcats: An Overtime Thriller Changes the Narrative

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats punter Wilson Berry (93) reacts after place kicker Adam Zouagui (88) ties the game against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky erased doubts with a thrilling 35-34 overtime victory over No. 10 LSU at Kroger Field, executing a gutsy two-point conversion to walk it off. Quarterback Kenny Minchey masterminded a stellar second-half surge, finishing with 246 passing yards. Running back C.J. Baxter dominated the trenches with 123 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a blistering 77-yard scamper. The Wildcats took full advantage of LSU miscues, including a 55-yard punt returned for a touchdown by Brock Coffman that completely shifted the momentum. By trusting the analytical gamble to go for two in overtime for the second straight week, Kentucky re-established itself as a dangerous dark horse in the conference race.

4. UCLA Bruins: A Road Upset Sends a Message

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) signals a first down during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In one of the shockers of the weekend, UCLA marched into Autzen Stadium and stunned Oregon 17-15 behind an absolute masterclass from its defense. The Bruins defense completely stifled the Ducks, forcing an astonishing 7 turnovers (5 fumbles lost, 2 interceptions) to neutralize a talented home squad. Jalen Woods led the charge with 9 tackles for loss, while running back Wayne Knight added stability on offense with 103 yards and a touchdown. This hard-fought defensive slugfest puts the rest of the conference on notice that the Bruins can win ugly against elite competition.

Losers: Players & Teams That Fell Short

5. Texas Longhorns: A Rivalry Defeat Raises Questions

Oklahoma's Trystan Haynes (14) celebrates next to Texas' Cam Coleman (8) the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct., 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas suffered a painful 27-24 defeat to Oklahoma in Dallas, stumbling from the top spot and putting major stress on its national championship ambitions. Arch Manning threw two costly interceptions, and the Longhorns failed to sustain drives when it mattered most, going just 3-of-14 on third downs. Missed opportunities, including a missed 53-yard field goal and a late turnover with under 20 seconds left sealed their fate. With a grueling stretch ahead featuring games against Florida, Ole Miss and Missouri, Texas must clean up its execution immediately to avoid dropping out of the playoff bracket entirely.

6. LSU Tigers: A One-Point Loss Creates More Pressure

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Elijah Barnes (0) attempts to tackle LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's heartbreaking 35-34 overtime loss to Kentucky marks a major missed opportunity in the thick of the SEC race. Despite Sam Leavitt passing for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns, the Tigers turned the ball over twice and gave up critical big plays on special teams, including a back-breaking punt return score. Usually stout defensively, LSU allowed Kentucky to rack up 401 total yards, failing to get off the field on crucial third downs when the game was on the line. Falling to their second loss of the year means the Tigers have virtually zero margin for error moving forward if they want to secure an at-large or conference title berth.

7. Oregon Ducks: Offensive Struggles Lead to a Costly Home Loss

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Injured Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), left, walks past quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during a timeout in the second half in a game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's uncharacteristic 17-15 loss to UCLA exposed deep concerns regarding its offensive line and ability to protect the football at home in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks moved the ball at times, but turned it over a staggering 7 times (5 fumbles), completely sabotoging their own scoring opportunities. Quarterback play under duress and offensive line penalties drew heavy fire as UCLA's pass rush persistently disrupted timing routes. Dropping a home game to an unheralded conference foe sets Oregon back significantly and alters its projected playoff path.

Conclusion: Which Teams Can Build on Their Momentum?

Week 7 proved that college football is defined by fine margins and emotional resilience. Georgia's grit in Tuscaloosa, Oklahoma's iconic Red River triumph, and Kentucky's back-to-back overtime heroics injected genuine momentum into their programs, signaling they are built to weather the storm of a brutal regualr season.

The setbacks faced by Texas, and Oregon exposed vulnerabilities such as turnover proneness and red-zone inefficiency, which could threaten to derail their championship aspirations if uncorrected. How these contenders respond will determine whether these losses were mere speed bumps or systemic cracks in their foundation.