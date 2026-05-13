Harold Fannin Jr. Poised for Fantasy Football Fireworks After Browns Move on From David Njoku
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Opportunity is everything in fantasy football, and few players gained more of it this offseason than Harold Fannin Jr. Following David Njoku’s departure to the Chargers, Cleveland’s ascending young tight end suddenly has a clear runway to TE1 production in 2026 drafts.
Harold Fannin, Cleveland Browns
Fannin put together one of the more impressive tight end seasons in recent college history in his third year at Bowling Green (117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns on 156 targets), punctuated by eight dominant outings (11/137/1, 8/145/1, 12/193/2, 9/135, 10/171, 10/137/2, 9/125/1, and 17/213/1). His production is hard to ignore, even accounting for the level of competition.
At 6'3" and 240 lbs. with a 4.70 40-yard dash, Fannin fits the profile of an undersized tight end with NFL-average speed at the position. His calling cards are exceptional hands and the ability to generate early acceleration out of his release, two traits that should translate well in the NFL. His areas that need development are his overall route running and release polish against more athletic NFL defenders. He's a legitimate threat after the catch, and his instincts near the goal line project well as he gains experience and refines his craft at the next level.
Last summer, Fannin was a TE2 riser in fantasy drafts, and he rewarded his supporters with 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns on 107 targets despite splitting time with David Njoku. He finished sixth in tight end scoring (187.40) in PPR formats, with four winning games (7/81, 6/62/1, 8/114/1, and 4/34/2). The Cleveland Browns had him on the field 73.3% of their snaps.
Harold Fannin Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast
Fantasy Outlook: With David Njoku no longer on the roster, Fannin has a backed-in uptick in targets while ranking as a TE5 in mid-May in the National Fantasy Football League. His ADP (71) screams value based on his natural progression to 85 catches for 900 yards and a run at double-digit scored even with questionable talent at the quarterback position.
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