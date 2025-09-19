Fantasy Sports

Week 3 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet And Rankings

Break down advanced defensive stats with our 2025 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet, featuring key insights on tackles, yards allowed, and coverage matchups to sharpen your lineup decisions.

Shawn Childs

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before this year, I put together a Google Sheet with the 2024 advanced defensive stats from Pro Football Reference. The goal was to see more of what was happening on the defensive side of the ball for weekly WR/CB matchups and potential players starts in the DFS market. Finding defensive stats is a challenge on the free open market, with many outlets scoring plays differently on the defensive side of the ball.

2025 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet

Here’s a link to my preseason write-up on the data provided by Pro Football Reference, and a description of my added fantasy stat breakdowns: 

2025 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet: Defensive Stats And Insights You Need

Defensive Player Insights After Two Weeks Of The NFL Season

Over the first two weeks of the NFL season, CB Kaiir Elam allowed the most receiving yards (13/232/1 on 19 targets), according to Pro Football Reference. The Giants’ wideouts lit the Cowboys’ secondary in Week 2 (19 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns on 26 targets). Before this season, he only made 12 starts over 29 games for the Buffalo Bills. As a result of his struggles, Elam has allowed 42.20 fantasy points in PPR formats.

LB Bobby Okereke leads the way on combined tackles (26), but he has yet to record a sack. Receivers have nine catches for 116 yards on 12 targets.

Here are the defensive players who have allowed the most receiving touchdowns:

  • CB Cameron Mitchell (4/60/3 on 6 targets)
  • S Isaiah Pola-Mao (9/174/2 on 12 targets)
  • CB Tyson Campbell (10/132/2 on 18 targets)
  • CB Brandon Stephens (9/112/2 on 11 targets)
  • CB Christian Benford (8/102/2 on 11 targets)
  • CB Kenny Moore (10/94/2 on 14 targets)
  • S Calen Bullock (6/85/2 on 8 targets)
  • CB Mike Hughes (5/77/2 on 8 targets)
  • CB Kamari Lassiter (7/68/2 on 7 targets)
  • CB Garrett Williams (11/66/2 on 12 targets)
  • LB Jack Campbell (6/60/2 on 9 targets)
  • S Kyle Hamilton (8/59/2 on 12 targets)
  • DB Jaden Hicks (5/55/2 on 6 targets)
  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (8/45/2 on 11 targets)
  • DB Kevin Byard (3/42/2 on 5 targets)

The Top Fantasy Football IDP Players Heading Into Week 3

Here’s a look at the top 15 defensive players in yards allowed:

Fantasy Football IDP Stats (Week 3)
Shawn Child

Note: the IDP scoring in the above grid is only based on the stats provided by Pro Football Reference.

I used these scoring values to create IDP totals:

  • Tackle (1.5 fantasy points) – Pro Football Reference only offered combined tackles, so I treated two assisted tackles as a full tackle
  • Sacks (4.0 fantasy points)
  • Interceptions (5.0 fantasy points)

These are the scoring data points that I’m lacking:

  • Tackle for a loss: 2 points
  • Forced fumble: 4 points
  • Fumble recovery: 4 points
  • Defended Passes: 1.5 points
  • Defensive touchdown: 6 points
  • Safety: 2 points

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE WEEK 3 FANTASY FOOTBALL IDP CHEAT SHEET!

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Rankings