Week 3 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet And Rankings
Before this year, I put together a Google Sheet with the 2024 advanced defensive stats from Pro Football Reference. The goal was to see more of what was happening on the defensive side of the ball for weekly WR/CB matchups and potential players starts in the DFS market. Finding defensive stats is a challenge on the free open market, with many outlets scoring plays differently on the defensive side of the ball.
2025 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet
Here’s a link to my preseason write-up on the data provided by Pro Football Reference, and a description of my added fantasy stat breakdowns:
2025 Fantasy Football IDP Cheat Sheet: Defensive Stats And Insights You Need
Defensive Player Insights After Two Weeks Of The NFL Season
Over the first two weeks of the NFL season, CB Kaiir Elam allowed the most receiving yards (13/232/1 on 19 targets), according to Pro Football Reference. The Giants’ wideouts lit the Cowboys’ secondary in Week 2 (19 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns on 26 targets). Before this season, he only made 12 starts over 29 games for the Buffalo Bills. As a result of his struggles, Elam has allowed 42.20 fantasy points in PPR formats.
LB Bobby Okereke leads the way on combined tackles (26), but he has yet to record a sack. Receivers have nine catches for 116 yards on 12 targets.
Here are the defensive players who have allowed the most receiving touchdowns:
- CB Cameron Mitchell (4/60/3 on 6 targets)
- S Isaiah Pola-Mao (9/174/2 on 12 targets)
- CB Tyson Campbell (10/132/2 on 18 targets)
- CB Brandon Stephens (9/112/2 on 11 targets)
- CB Christian Benford (8/102/2 on 11 targets)
- CB Kenny Moore (10/94/2 on 14 targets)
- S Calen Bullock (6/85/2 on 8 targets)
- CB Mike Hughes (5/77/2 on 8 targets)
- CB Kamari Lassiter (7/68/2 on 7 targets)
- CB Garrett Williams (11/66/2 on 12 targets)
- LB Jack Campbell (6/60/2 on 9 targets)
- S Kyle Hamilton (8/59/2 on 12 targets)
- DB Jaden Hicks (5/55/2 on 6 targets)
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (8/45/2 on 11 targets)
- DB Kevin Byard (3/42/2 on 5 targets)
The Top Fantasy Football IDP Players Heading Into Week 3
Here’s a look at the top 15 defensive players in yards allowed:
Note: the IDP scoring in the above grid is only based on the stats provided by Pro Football Reference.
I used these scoring values to create IDP totals:
- Tackle (1.5 fantasy points) – Pro Football Reference only offered combined tackles, so I treated two assisted tackles as a full tackle
- Sacks (4.0 fantasy points)
- Interceptions (5.0 fantasy points)
These are the scoring data points that I’m lacking:
- Tackle for a loss: 2 points
- Forced fumble: 4 points
- Fumble recovery: 4 points
- Defended Passes: 1.5 points
- Defensive touchdown: 6 points
- Safety: 2 points
