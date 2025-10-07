No Surprise Myles Garrett and TJ Watt are at the Top of IDP Rankings for Week 6
Things couldn't be shaping up any better for our top five defensive ends this week. They all have incredible matchups.
In our top spot, we have Myles Garrett going up against old man Aaron Rodgers, who has lost all mobility in his elderly state. Then we have TJ Watt in the No. 2 spot, going up against a rookie quarterback in Cleveland, who isn't going to know what hit him when this defense starts rushing him. In the third spot, Maxx Crosby will have a rookie of his own, as he chases down Cam Ward, who is behind a subpar Tennessee Titans offensive line. Micah Parsons comes in at No. 4, and he gets to go up against the worst offensive line in the league in Cincinnati, and it looks like Joe Flacco could be their starting quarterback this week after they just traded for him. We couldn't imagine a better situation. Last, but certainly not least, Nik Bonitto will get to take shots at Justin Fields this week, who has a long history of taking way too many sacks.
Week 6 IDP Rankings: Roquan's Replacement Makes A Huge Jump
For the most part, there weren't a whole lot of significant changes among the linebackers. With one exception. Roquan Smith's replacement, Teddye Buchanan, rounds out our LB1s after he made 15 tackles last week with Smith sidelined. We are actively trying to get him in our lineups if at all possible in Week 6. If Smith does end up playing, then obviously things change, but that appears to be very unlikely at this point. Other than that, we have all the familiar faces near the top of the rankings.
Top Safeties Fall At Defensive Back in Week 6
There have been two disappointing safeties this season who were drafted as top-tier defensive backs. Antonie Winfield Jr and Jaquan Brisker have seen a significant fall in the rankings. They have been very big-play dependent this season and have struggled to post consistent tackle numbers. Derwin James Jr takes our top spot in a matchup we love against the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers are using him as a chess piece, and we are willing to bet that ends up terrorizing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the backfield on blitzes. Beyond that, the rankings are about what you’d expect this week, but they do start to see a shakeup as you start to dig deeper.