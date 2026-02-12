Is Cal Raleigh Worth a Top-20 Pick in 2026 Fantasy Baseball Drafts?

Cal Raleigh just delivered a season that redefined what fantasy managers can expect from the catcher position, pairing historic power with everyday volume. Heading into 2026, the debate isn’t whether Raleigh is elite, but how aggressively fantasy players should invest after a once-in-a-generation breakout.

C1 – Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners (NFBC ADP – 20)

Raleigh comes off the greatest power-catching season (60 home runs) in baseball history. He finished with almost the same RBI chances (427 – 430 in 2024) while having 77 more plate appearances. His jump in RBIs (125) was the result of him driving himself in more often via his 60 home runs. Raleigh set new tops in his average hit rate (2.388) and contact batting average (.360).

His walk rate (13.8%) improved for his fourth consecutive season. On the downside, he posted a career-high in strikeouts (188) despite setting a new low in his strikeout rate (26.7%). Raleigh was at his best against left-handed pitching (.281/36/22/39/7 over 185 at-bats). After the All-Star break, his batting average (.229) faded while maintaining a productive power floor (45 runs, 22 home runs, and 43 RBIs over 249 at-bats).

Raleigh brings a high fly ball swing path (57.7% - 51.9%), supported by his top shelf launch angle (25.2), elite barrel rate (19.5%), and a rising exit velocity (114.7 mph). He also surprisingly stole a career high 14 bags.

Cal Raleigh 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: As is the nature of fantasy baseball, a career-best season leads to much more interest in drafts. Raleigh was the fourth-most valuable hitter by FPGscore (10.2), giving him an ADP of 20 in the early draft season in the high-stakes market. A drafter can trust his power, his middle of the batting order opportunity, and plenty of at-bats. His batting average is real, and he is getting better. Let’s go .235 with 90 runs, 40 home runs, and 100 RBIs, with an unknown destination in steals.

Even with some batting average risk and natural regression baked in, his ability to anchor multiple categories makes him worth paying for as a true difference-maker at a scarce position.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: