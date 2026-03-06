Ja'Marr Chase and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Highlight Top 10 Dynasty Wide Receivers

The wide receiver position is absolutely loaded in fantasy football, especially in dynasty leagues. Wideouts offer some of the highest week-to-week upside, which makes it important to hit on them in your drafts. Let’s break down the top ten wide receivers in dynasty formats, led by the star players from the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase didn’t fully live up to his usual standards in his 2025 campaign, but part of that was due to Joe Burrow’s injury. Even so, he finished the year as the WR3 in fantasy football, which speaks to both his consistency and elite upside at the wide receiver position.

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a true breakout season in 2025, finishing as the WR2 in fantasy football while also winning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl. JSN’s elite route-running and hands should keep his fantasy production strong well into the future.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua was the most dominant wide receiver in fantasy football last year, finishing as the WR1 with 377 total points. The only reason he isn’t higher on the list is the quarterback uncertainty tied to Matthew Stafford’s age.

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson dealt with some major struggles in 2025, mainly due to inconsistent quarterback play. Even so, he remains one of the elite wideouts in the game, and his production should bounce back to normal next season.

5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb battled injuries last year, but he was still extremely productive when he was on the field, averaging 15.5 fantasy points per game. His chemistry with Dak Prescott should keep paying off for several more years in Dallas.

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

In a down year for the Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown still produced as one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league. He’s established himself as Detroit’s WR1 and should hold that role for a long time.

7. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Malik Nabers missed most of the 2025 season with a torn ACL. His upside with Jaxson Dart is extremely high, and the two should be a fantasy football force for years to come.

8. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Nico Collins didn’t have the explosive season many fantasy managers were hoping for, but he was still a solid option, averaging 15.1 points per game. He’s the alpha receiver in Houston’s offense, and he should keep that role as long as he stays healthy.

9. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Drake London missed some time with injury during the 2025 season, but he showed serious potential when he was on the field. He should remain in a high-volume role for a while in Atlanta.

10. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan had an impressive rookie campaign with the Panthers, and his role grew as the season went on. His volume and chemistry with Bryce Young should keep trending up in the years ahead.

Read More Fantasy News