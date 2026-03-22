Ja'Marr Chase and Puka Nacua Headline Round 1 Mock Draft for NFL Dynasty Startup

As fantasy football managers prepare for upcoming drafts, building a strong core is essential for Dynasty Startup leagues. Wide receivers and running backs carry the highest upside in fantasy, and they make up the majority of top selections. Let's break down the first round of a mock draft for this format as we rank the most valuable fantasy football players across the league.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase is the most dynamic wide receiver in fantasy football when healthy and paired with quarterback Joe Burrow. Look for these two to produce high fantasy output in the coming years, making Chase the first pick off the board in this mock draft.

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua is arguably the best overall wideout in the NFL, highlighted by his strong hands, impressive route-running, and ability to gain yards after the catch. The quarterback situation for the Rams is uncertain as Matthew Stafford continues to age, which is the main reason Nacua isn't ranked as the number one player.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

JSN had a true breakout season for the Seattle Seahawks, helping lead them to a Super Bowl victory. Smith-Njigba has established himself as one of the most elite fantasy football players and should continue to do so for years in Seattle.

4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson showed off his incredible skillset last season on the ground and through the air. The departure of Tyler Allgeier should open up even more volume for Robinson in the offense, making his case as the most valuable running back in fantasy football.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the most explosive running backs in fantasy football. His output should increase with the departure of David Montgomery, making him a top-five dynasty asset.

6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson struggled for the first time in his young career last season, mainly due to inconsistent quarterback play. Kyler Murray looks like the most viable QB option for Minnesota, and he should elevate Jefferson's performance next year.

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb has been a top fantasy wideout since entering the league with the Dallas Cowboys. His chemistry with Dak Prescott should continue to grow as their careers progress.

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the most consistent fantasy football players in the league. He is the WR1 in an explosive Detroit offense and should be a beneficiary for years to come.

9. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Malik Nabers missed most of the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but all fantasy managers know the ceiling of the New York wideout when healthy. His chemistry with young quarterback Jaxson Dart should elevate him into one of the best fantasy football assets in the league.

10. De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane remains the most valuable piece of the Miami offense following the departures of Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle. The outlook for the Dolphins is uncertain, but Achane should remain the centerpiece of the offense.

11. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Drake London was healthy for 12 games last year and was very impressive in that time. If he can stay on the field, he will be a high-value fantasy asset for years to come. Keep an eye on the QB situation in Atlanta if you are eyeing London on your draft board.

12. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

All things considered, Ashton Jeanty was very productive during his rookie campaign with Las Vegas. He should be the biggest beneficiary of an improved offensive line and quarterback play in the upcoming season.

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