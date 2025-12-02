James Cook, Jahmyr Gibbs Sprint Among Top 5 Offenses of Week 14 Fantasy Football
Each and every week we set out with the goal to find the five best offenses of the week. Once we identify these teams, we can see the best player matchups and just like that, we may have found to keys to the door that marks "Victory". In Week 13, we did well with 4-of-5 teams scoring 26+ points. We hope to achieve the same goal in a few words below. These are the top five offenses of Week 14.
1. Buffalo Bills (Vs Bengals)
Credit to the Bengals for a stellar Week 13 defensive effort. I do believe that no team is as good, or bad as the week prior. The Bengals are still one of the worst defenses in the NFL as they are 32nd in Total Defense and Points Allowed. They are also the 32nd ranked defense per the FPI.
The Bills get this game at home. They are 2nd in Total Offense and 5th in Points per Game. There is not much else to say here.
Best Matchups: Josh Allen, James Cook, Khalil Shakir
2. Detroit Lions (Vs Cowboys - TNF)
They may be struggling to win games, but the Lions are 3rd in Total Offense and 2nd in Points per Game. They are balanced, marking 7th in Passing and 4th in Rushing. They are an elite unit and they play back at home an angry at that.
The Cowboys have improved by adding Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. However, they are still the 2nd worst defense, per the FPI. They are 29th in Total Defense, 31st in Points Allowed, and 30th versus the Pass.
Best Matchups: Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Jameson Williams (If St. Brown is out).
3. Green Bay Packers (Vs Bears)
This is a divisional matchup of high stakes. The winner puts themselves in the drivers seat for the NFC North title. Lambeau will be loud and favoring the Packers.
Green Bay is 14th in Total Offense and 10th in Points per Game. They are 1st in 3rd Down Conversion Rate. Per the FPI, the Packers are the 3rd best offense in the NFL.
The Bears may be elite in takeaways (1st), but they are bad in every other key metric. The Bears are 27th in Total Defense and 25th in Points Allowed, as well ass 22nd versus the Pass and 28th versus the Run.
Best Matchups: Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson
4. Los Angeles Rams (@ Cardinals)
The heartbreaking loss in Carolina should not come with too much recency bias. The Rams had some bad luck with the first Stafford interception which ended up costing the game. This is till the FPI's 2nd ranked offense. The Rams are 8th in Total Offense, 6th in Points per Game, and 4th in Passing.
The Cardinals are a trying team, but they are below average. Arizona is 20th in Total Defense, 24th in Points Allowed. They are actually 16th, per the FPI, but no match still for the Rams.
Best Matchups: Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua
5. Baltimore Ravens (Vs Steelers)
I will go back to the well until it runs dry. This game means a lot for the NFC North race, and the Ravens must win to keep their season comeback on the tracks. A home game means a lot for them here.
The Ravens are 5th in Rushing Offense, although average otherwise. They are the 10th ranked offense, per the FPI.
The Steelers defense will aid the matter. They are 28th in Total Defense, 20th in Points Allowed, and 28th versus the Pass, aiding the Ravens weakness.
Best Matchups: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers