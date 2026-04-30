James Cook vs. De’Von Achane: Better Pick at ADP in 2026 Fantasy Football Drafts

Two explosive AFC East running backs are going back-to-back in early 2026 fantasy football drafts, forcing managers to make one of the toughest Round 1 decisions on the board. James Cook offers workload stability and touchdown upside in Buffalo, while De’Von Achane brings elite receiving production and weekly ceiling in Miami’s offense.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

The Bills gave Cook a workhorse opportunity last season (342 touches – 265 in 2024 and 281 in 2023). He responded by upping his yards per rush (5.2 – career high), highlighted by gaining 20 yards or more on 13 plays, with five reaching the 40-yard mark. Cook ended the year ranked sixth in fantasy points (305.20) in PPR formats, while coming into the season as about the 14th running back drafted. Over his previous two years, he finished 11th (235.50 – 2023) and 8th (266.70 – 2024) in fantasy scoring.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Cook began last year with four consecutive games with touchdowns (5), with the latter three resulting in over 100 yards rushing (21/132/2, 19/108/1, and 22/117/1). After two dull games (15/49 and 17/87) with no catches, he posted a career-high in rushing yards (216) against the Panthers with two touchdowns. He gained over 100 combined yards in seven of his final nine starts (only two snaps in Week 18), giving him a high consistency rating, but scored five of seven touchdowns over this span in two late road games (@NE and @CLE). Cook ended his season with 141 combined yards and two catches on 26 touches in his playoff loss to the Broncos.

James Cook 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season, Cook draws the fifth ranking at the running back position in the high-stakes market (PPR). He projects to be a back-end first-round fantasy selection in 2026. When at his best last season, Cook scored over 20.00 fantasy points in nine of his 18 full games, with two impact showings (33.60 and 31.10).

Buffalo had him on the field for 57.1% of their snaps, up from 46.7% in 2024. There’s something to be said for rostering a lead running back for a high-scoring team. His catch rate (82.6%) and yards per catch (9.1) over the past three seasons suggest that the Bills should get him more involved in the passing game, but that may require Buffalo chasing in more games on the scoreboard.

Cook is a special player with big play and scoring ability who is coming off three consecutive career seasons. With 1,500 combined yards, 12 touchdowns, and 30 catches, he could only be a backend top 12 running back, suggesting that Buffalo must continue to give him 300+ touches to earn his higher price point in 2026.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Last August, there were some concerns about the health of Achane due to a lingering calf issue. The only injury that cost him any time came in Week 18 (shoulder). Over his 16 starts, he gained 1,838 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 67 catches on 295 touches. Despite finishing fifth in fantasy points (322.80) in PPR formats, Achane was more consistent than explosive.

He scored between 12.50 and 19.50 fantasy points in 11 of his games, while delivering an elite showing in Week 10 (225 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches on 28 touches). His other top three fantasy days (31.00, 26.20, and 21.50) also came at home. Achane averaged 16.90 fantasy points on the road, compared to 22.72 at home.

De'Von Achane 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, Achane is the sixth running back drafted with an ADP of 11.7, one slot behind James Cook. He holds a clear edge in passing-catching opportunities while being on the field for 70.9% of the Dolphins’ plays.

Achane profiles as a foundation RB1 whose ceiling hinges on the scoring ability of Miami, and how many leftover rushing touchdowns end up on his stat sheet. He is undersized (5’9” and 190 lbs.) with 486 touches on his resume over the past two years, suggesting that 2026 may not go as smoothly. There’s a lot to like, and I can never predict if or when a player will get hurt. Let’s go with 1,500 combined yards with 10 touchdowns, and 75 catches over a 17-game season.

James Cook vs. De'Von Achane Fantasy Football ADP Verdict

Cook looks like the safer investment for fantasy managers prioritizing touchdown equity, offensive stability, and projected workload in the first round. Achane may offer the higher PPR ceiling, but his profile comes with more volatility, making this a classic floor-versus-upside debate at the top of 2026 drafts.

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