Joe Burrow is Elite, But is he a Top-3 Quarterback in 2026 Fantasy Leagues Despite Recent Injuries?

When healthy, Joe Burrow has consistently produced like one of the NFL’s top fantasy quarterbacks, supported by an explosive receiving trio led by Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The question entering 2026 fantasy football drafts isn’t about Burrow’s ceiling—it’s whether fantasy managers should pay a premium price for a quarterback with recurring durability concerns.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow's 2023 season was over before it really began. He opened the year battling a calf issue, completing just 57.6% of his passes while gaining only 4.8 yards per attempt over his first four games (728 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions). A two-game stretch offered some hope (513 combined yards and five scores), and he appeared to be rounding back into form over the following three weeks (326/3, 352/2, 367/2 ~ 8.4 yards per attempt) before a wrist injury ended his season in Week 11.

The truncated year came on the heels of back-to-back elite seasons (4,729/36 in 2021 and 4,732/40 touchdowns, making Burrow’s 2023 injury all the more frustrating.

He returned in 2024 and picked up where his best football left off. Burrow set new career highs across the board (5,119 combined yards, 45 touchdowns, and posted seven games with 300 passing yards). Burrow averaged two touchdowns per week over his first eight games, with two standout performances (328/3 and 393/5), both at home.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense caught fire over a seven-game stretch (355 passing yards per game, 23 touchdowns, and four interceptions), highlighted by a pair of dominant outings in Week 10 (434/4) and Week 17 (437/4). Burrow finished second in quarterback scoring (436.60 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdown formats, confirming his place among the elite at the position.

Cincinnati’s offensive line was a mess over its first four games last season, leading to 13 sacks and three poor scoring games (CLE – 17, MIN – 10, and DEN – 3) on the road. Unfortunately, Burrow was lost for 10 games, 30% into Week 2, when he suffered a toe injury that required surgery. Over his final six starts, the Bengals’ star quarterback averaged 276 combined yards and 2.5 scores per game (24.17 fantasy points), making him a top-five quarterback if his success was repeated for a full year.

Joe Burrow landed at No. 1 in Bleacher Report’s rankings of the top potential first-time NFL MVP candidates for the 2026 season 👀



Could this finally be Burrow’s MVP year? pic.twitter.com/gLSu91N7Wp — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) May 8, 2026

Joe Burrow 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: The main core of receivers returned for Joe Burrow, while adding WR Colbie Young in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Cinci took two shots at improving their depth at the center position in the draft – Connor Lew (4.28) and Brian Parker (6.8). In early May, in the National Fantasy Football Championship, Burrow is the third quarterback off the table with an ADP of 48 (6-point passing TD format).

If Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Burrow could stay healthy for 17-games, Cincinnati has the offensive weapons to lead the NFL in scoring, putting a 5,000-yard passing season within reach with 40+ touchdowns. Unfortunately, that combination of healthy players hasn’t happened over the past six seasons.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: