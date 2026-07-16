Jordan Addison Headlines Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates For 2026

The potential for a breakout is real among these four players. While some have dealt with injuries, others have had to face suspensions and other distractions that may have caused an off year in fantasy football. Then you have the players who have opportunities to capitalize off of new situations with the chance to see their fantasy value explode. Will these four dynamic players be able to have a breakout fantasy season?

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

When the Chargers drafted Hampton, they hoped they had secured their next franchise running back. While injuries limited his rookie campaign to just nine games, Hampton's on-field impact was undeniable. He paced all rookie running backs by averaging an impressive 15.1 fantasy points per game, proving to be a highly efficient and versatile weapon.

Before his injury, Hampton rushed for a strong 4.4 yards per carry and displayed reliable receiving chops with 32 receptions. His underlying metrics were elite, as he forced 32 missed tackles on just 124 carries and averaged a stellar 3.35 yards after contact per attempt, placing him among the league's most elusive runners.

Should Dynasty Contenders Push All-In for Omarion Hampton? https://t.co/5WenjML7l7 — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) July 13, 2026

Hampton is primed for a huge statistical sophomore breakout. The Chargers' offensive line projects to be dominant with the return of star tackles Rashawn slater and Joe Alt from injury. Furthermore, the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, renowned for designing run schemes that maximize playmakers in space, promises to unlock Hampton's full ceiling. If the former first-round pick is available in the opening round of your fantasy drafts, do not hesitate. He has overall RB1 upside written all over him.

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Addison's disappointing sophomore campaign was the product of a perfect storm: a suspension, injuries, and highly volatile quarterback play. While some fantasy owners are quick to write him off, his struggles were entirely situational. Even in a fractured offense, the highly polished route-runner still flashed his immense talent.

The primary catalyst for Addison's impending bounce-back is the arrival of quarterback Kyler Murray, who brings much-needed stability and an elite downfield passing threat to Minnesota. Additionally, playing alongside superstar Justin Jefferson remains a definite advantage. With opposing defenses forced to commit double-teams and safety help to Jefferson, Addison will consistently exploit single coverage with his raw speed and elite separation skills.

Do not let last season's stat line deter you. Supported by an elite quarterback upgrade, a strong coaching staff, and a heavily discounted ADP, Addison is a premier low-risk, high-reward target with legitimate league-winning potential.

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Following a spectacular rookie season, Bears tight end Colston Loveland has cemented himself as one of the most dynamic, high-ceiling young tight ends in the NFL. Entering the upcoming season, he is a consensus top-three option at the position, trailing only Brock Bowers and Trey McBride.

At 6'6" and 241 pounds, Loveland is a walking matchup nightmare. He quickly established himself as Caleb Williams' safety valve, commanding an impressive 29% target share and shattering the Bears' franchise record for rookie tight end receptions with 58. His elite play was backed by metrics, as he earned an 81.1 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade, ranking first among rookie tight ends and fifth overall at the position.

Breakout: Colston Loveland



As much as I don't love his cost in fantasy, he still has real breakout potential.



In a Ben Johnson offense, and he looked really good in the end of the season last year.



That's what you want to see out of rookies.



Love the player. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0JxVP6hkjK — GBergFantasyFootball (@GBERGFF) July 16, 2026

The departure of DJ Moore leaves roughly 150 targets up for grabs in Chicago. While wideouts Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III will step into larger roles, a significant portion of those high-value short-to-intermediate targets should go to Loveland. His projected usage mirrors how Detroit utilizes tight end Sam LaPorta. For fantasy owners willing to invest early draft capital to secure a weekly positional advantage, Loveland is a safe and incredibly high-upside bet to finish as the overall TE1.

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

He may not be the most popular or appealing choice on draft day, but Tyler Shough walked into the Saints' locker room last season and quickly earned the confidence and trust of his teammates with his poise and performance. Now entering his sophomore season with a full offseason under his belt as the undisputed starting quarterback, he could be poised for a monster breakout campaign.

During his rookie campaign, Shough wasted no time establishing a special connection with standout receiver Chris Olave. In just nine games together, the chemistry between the two translated to instant fantasy production.

Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 48 catches 660 yards 6 TDs

If we project that blistering nine-game pace over a full 17-game schedule, it translates to a massive 91 catches, 1,246 yards, and 11 touchdowns.

While Olave is locked in as Shough's primary target, the Saints' front office made it a priority to surround their young franchise quarterback with high-end talent this offseason. New Orleans aggressively upgraded the offense by acquiring dynamic running back Travis Etienne to anchor the backfield. Drafting explosive wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round makes his supporting cast significantly deeper and more versatile than the unit Shough relied on during his rookie season. He now has all the necessary tools in his arsenal to take a massive step forward in his development.

Shough would be ideal in 1-QB leagues because he serves as an excellent, high-upside option once the top 10 quarterbacks are off the board. In Superflex formats, with his locked-in starting role, upgraded weapons, and elite sophomore potential, it make him an even stronger, must-target asset.