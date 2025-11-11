Week 11 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football Leagues
Kickers often fly under the radar in fantasy football, sometimes even banned in certain leagues. But in traditional formats, they matter—maybe more than you realize. While fantasy football is usually all about explosive touchdowns and highlight-reel plays, a kicker can quietly make or break your week. One missed chip shot or a 50-yard attempt that sails wide can instantly turn victory into heartbreak.
With two teams on bye in Week 11—the Colts and the Saints—streaming kickers remains a key strategy. Before we break down this week’s rankings, let’s take a look at the top kickers through 10 weeks of NFL action.
The Top 12 Kickers In 2025 Fantasy Football
Through 10 weeks of the season, the kicker rankings aren’t exactly what most analysts would have anticipated. Here are the top 12 kickers at this point of the fantasy football season according to FantasyData.com.
- Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
- Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
- Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
- Nick Folk, New York Jets
- Tyler Loop, Baltimore Ravens
- Jake Bates, Detroit Lions
- Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
Cameron Dicker and Brandon Aubrey were two of the most sought after kickers heading into the season, but many others on the leaderboard were overlooked such as Jason Myers and Eddy Pineiro, the latter of whom wasn’t even on an NFL roster when the season began.
We craft our kicker rankings with a specific formula in mind: target offenses that are good—but not unstoppable. The ideal team consistently moves the ball but stalls just short of the end zone, creating plenty of field goal opportunities. It’s a delicate balance, but one that has stood the test of time. The NFL’s most reliable fantasy kickers usually hail from above-average, not dominant, offenses. Sure, kickers can be volatile week to week, but this approach has historically been the key to consistent success.
With Week 11 kicking off Thursday night as the New England Patriots face the New York Jets, let’s review the best and worst kickers across the NFL.
Waiver Wire Gem: Cam Little
Little can launch the football a mile and has delivered back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances. The Chargers tend to allow an average number of points to kickers, and combined with inconsistent offensive touchdown production, it sets Little up nicely for Week 11.
Currently owned in just 20% of ESPN leagues, Little has quietly climbed to the edge of the Top 10 in kicker scoring. With weather concerns across the NFL and a tricky field in Pittsburgh, he’s shaping up as one of the safest options this week — especially considering he’s just one week removed from setting the NFL record for the longest field goal in history.
Cairo Santos Sneaks Into Top 10
Week 11 is packed with division rivalries, and these matchups tend to bring out extra intensity as the season progresses. These divisional games tend to up the defensive intensity, which results in more kicking attempts. This is good news for Santos. Minnesota is also a kicker-friendly environment, with no weather concerns like those we saw in Chicago last week.
Heading into last week’s come-from-behind victory over the New York Giants, Santos had three or more field goal attempts in three consecutive games. Divisional showdowns carry extra pressure—Chicago sits at six wins but hasn’t claimed a single victory within the division yet. Will that change in Week 11? Santos would certainly love to leave his imprint on this game.
He had just two attempts in the first two division games and missed a 50+ yard kick, but leg issues appear to be behind him. With Chicago’s offense hitting its stride over the past couple of weeks and the Week 1 Minnesota matchup producing 51 combined points indoors, Santos projects as one of the safest and most reliable kicker plays on this week’s slate.
Will Reichard Quietly Vaults Into Top 5
On the opposite side of the football from Santos sits Will Reichard, the eighth-highest scoring kicker in fantasy football this year. The second-year 24-year-old out of Alabama has drilled multiple field goals in seven of nine contests this season, including a five field goal performance in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Vikings are one of those offenses that tends to move the football quite well but stalls out in the red zone. If JJ McCarthy can protect the football, Reichard will see a ton of opportunities in this NFC North clash.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the NFL’s kickers stack up in our Week 11 rankings.