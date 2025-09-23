Kicker Rankings For Week 4 Fantasy Football Leagues
Fantasy football is all about racking up points, and while kickers may not be the flashiest position, starting the right one each week can make or break your lineup. We’ve all felt the sting of a missed chip shot or a ball smacking the upright at the worst possible moment—lessons nobody wants to repeat.
Trust me, I’ve learned the hard way more than once that kickers truly do matter in fantasy football.
With Week 4 kicking off Thursday night as the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks, let’s take a look at the best and worst kickers in fantasy football.
Tyler Loop Enters Top 3 Kickers In Week 4
The rookie kicker in Baltimore has become a staple at the top of our weekly kicker rankings. He currently ranks as the K6 in fantasy football and is a perfect 5-for-5 on the season. Despite sitting at 1-2, the Ravens boast one of the top offenses in the NFL. Their only losses have come against elite squads in Buffalo and Detroit—they’re more than fine.
This week, the Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who haven’t exactly looked sharp in 2025. Weather looks favorable with no rain in the forecast, and Baltimore is implied to score 25.5 points at Arrowhead. Loop should have no problem posting double-digit fantasy points in Week 4.
Brandon McManus Is A Top-10 Option Against The Cowboys
Indoor games usually mean solid kicking performances—and this Sunday night in Dallas fits the bill perfectly. The Cowboys’ defense has struggled mightily, ranking 27th in points allowed per game, and Matt LaFleur’s Packers are poised to exploit that. While Brandon McManus is only 5-for-7 on the season, there’s no reason to doubt him here. The 12-year veteran is coming off a 95.2% accuracy rate last season, one of the best in the NFL, and an indoor setup should help him rebound. With Green Bay implied to score 26 points, McManus is projected to drop double-digit points in Week 4.
Spencer Shrader Cracks the Top 5
The No. 1 kicker in fantasy football this season has been none other than Shrader, who has converted 11 of his 12 attempts for the undefeated Indianapolis Colts. So long as Daniel Jones keeps moving the chains, Schrader is a must-start in fantasy football. Though he hasn’t made a kick from beyond 50 yards, his 91.7% accuracy is rock solid and he’s converted all 10 of the team’s extra points. Even against a strong Los Angeles Rams defense, Shrader is a must-start in Week 4.