Week 6 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football Leagues
Fantasy football is all about scoring points and while kickers aren’t exactly the most exciting players, their point totals matter just as much as your quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Starting the right kicker can make or break your lineup any given Sunday. We’ve all felt the sting of a missed chip shot or a ball smacking the upright at the worst possible moment—lessons nobody wants to repeat.
With the top kicker in the league, Spencer Shrader, now out for the remainder of the season, and with two kickers out this week with byes (Ka’imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans and Will Reichard of the Minnesota Vikings), it’s now as critical as ever to find the right kicker to insert into your lineup.
The Top 10 Kickers Through Week 5
Through four weeks of the season, the kicker rankings aren’t exactly what most analysts would have anticipated. Here are the top 10 kickers at this point of the fantasy football season according to FantasyData.com.
- Spencer Shrader: 55 points
- Chase McLaughlin: 55 points
- Joey Slye: 53 points
- Brandon Aubrey: 53 points
- Ka’imi Fairbairn: 52 points
- Jason Myers: 50 points
- Matt Prater: 47 points
- Harrison Butker: 47 points
- Matt Gay: 46 points
- Cam Little: 45 points
With Week 6 kicking off Thursday night as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants, let’s review the best and worst kickers across the NFL.
Start Wil Lutz Against The New York Jets
Lutz won’t be kicking in high altitude at Mile High Stadium but he gets a cupcake matchup against a New York Jets team that is surrendering more fantasy points per game to opposing kickers than any other team in the NFL. While Lutz is only averaging just north of six fantasy points per game and is only the 24th-best kicker through five weeks, things are looking up for Lutz and the rest of the Broncos.
Lutz has converted six of seven field goal attempts this season and in Week 5’s upset over the Philadelphia Eagles, he converted both attempts (including a 55-yard bomb) as well as his lone extra point for a season-high nine fantasy points. Lutz could easily crack double digits for the first time this season in Week 6 given a favorable matchup against a Jets defense that doesn’t know how to stop opponents. The key will be getting stopped in the red zone. But so long as Bo Nix gets his team into scoring position, Lutz should finish among the top 12 kickers.
Matt Prater Enters Elite Territory
The clock may be ticking on the Matt Prater era in Buffalo, which explains why he’s still available on the waiver wire in two-thirds of Yahoo Fantasy leagues. But don’t let that fool you—Prater has been money this season, connecting on all but one field goal while adding 15 extra points, ranking him as the seventh-best kicker in fantasy football.
Buffalo is coming off a tough loss to the Patriots, and the expectation is that Prater gets one more week before a potential Tyler Bass return after the bye. Bass hasn’t officially entered the 21-day window yet, keeping Prater firmly in play for Week 6.
This week, the Bills take on an Atlanta Falcons defense that surrenders the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. After a stinging divisional upset, expect Buffalo to pile on points—and that makes Prater an elite option.
Joshua Karty Enters The Top 10
Karty is definitely a high-upside, high-risk play. He missed a kick last week, but it came from beyond 50 yards—hardly a concern. The Los Angeles Rams kicker draws a prime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who are likely seeing another week of Cooper Rush instead of Lamar Jackson. At 1-4, Baltimore is a shell of its former self and is currently allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers.
Yes, four of Karty’s kicks have been blocked through Week 5, and the Rams’ protection has shown some cracks. But in fantasy football, opportunity trumps everything. Baltimore’s porous defense has already given up 25 red-zone trips, resulting in six field goals so far. With plenty of scoring chances likely, Karty has a real shot at reaching double digits in Week 6.
Let’s take a look at the best and worst kickers across the NFL entering Week 6.