Evan McPherson, Tyler Loop Climb Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Fantasy football may be all about touchdowns and big plays, but kickers play a quietly pivotal role—your lineup can live or die on a single field goal. We’ve all covered our eyes as a chip shot clanged off the upright or a 50-yarder sailed wide, and nobody wants to relive those heartbreaks. The secret to racking up points at kicker is simple: target players on high-scoring offenses that occasionally stall in the red zone.
With six teams on bye in Week 8—the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams, and Seahawks—streaming kickers will be more important than ever. Before we dive into this week’s rankings, let’s check out the top kickers through seven weeks of NFL action.
The Top 10 Kickers In 2025 Fantasy Football
Through seven weeks of the season, the kicker rankings aren’t exactly what most analysts would have anticipated. Here are the top 10 kickers at this point of the fantasy football season according to FantasyData.com.
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
- Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
- Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
- Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Joey Slye, Tennessee Titans
- Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
- Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
- Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
- Nick Folk, New York Jets
- Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints
With Week 8 kicking off Thursday night as the Minnesota Vikings visit the Los Angeles Chargers, let’s review the best and worst kickers across the NFL.
Evan McPherson Reenters Top 10
Evan McPherson finally had the weather and turf working in his favor, nailing four field goals in Cincinnati’s 33-31 win over Pittsburgh to snap a four-game skid. He could see plenty of opportunities again this week against a Jets defense that stalled opponents in the red zone—they held the Panthers to just 13 points in last week’s 13-6 loss.
This time, the game’s in Cincinnati on a fast, clean track—not the swirling winds of MetLife Stadium. With Joe Flacco leading the offense and the Bengals back in rhythm, a Jets team scrambling ahead of their bye week could mean more scoring chances, which bodes well for McPherson’s Week 8 workload.
Fantasy Football Managers Should Bench Matt Gay
Jayden Daniels’ injury concern has fantasy managers on edge—he escaped major damage but could miss Week 8, leaving the Chiefs unfazed with Marcus Mariota under center. With Kansas City’s defense trending upward, that doesn’t bode well for scoring opportunities in the kicking game.
Gay has struggled of late, missing two field goals in Week 6 and converting just two extra points against Dallas in Week 7. At 10-for-14 on the season, he’s showing signs of a rusty leg. If the Chiefs’ defense locks down once again, Gay’s workload—and fantasy upside—could take a hit, especially since Kansas City ranks among the top 10 teams in limiting kicker points.
Tyler Loop is Startable Again With Lamar Jackson Back in Action
Loop is just the 27th-ranked kicker after seven weeks of the NFL season. However, there are reasons to be optimistic about his Week 8 output. Lamar Jackson has been sidelined for the last few games but his return should lead to an uptick in scoring opportunities when the Ravens take on the Chicago Bears. Although the Bears have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers, it’s hard to bet against Lamar in a must-win game with the team at 1-5 and already on the cusp of elimination.
The rookie kicker tallied double-digit fantasy points in each of the first two weeks of the season, converting all four of his field-goal attempts and nine of 10 extra points. Since then, he’s failed to eclipse 10 points, but he’s only missed one field goal. The problem hasn’t been his leg, it’s been the failing offense with Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley under center. With the former MVP back, Loop can be trusted in all fantasy lineups.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s kickers stack up in our Week 8 rankings.