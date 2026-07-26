KJ Duff vs. Nick Marsh: Which College Fantasy Football Star Should You Draft?

Finding wide receivers with elite physical traits and guaranteed volume is the key to winning fantasy leagues. Rutgers' KJ Duff and Indiana transfer Nick Marsh represent two of the Big Ten's most compelling targets, with one offering proven, high-floor volume, and the other boasting massive athletic upside in a revamped offense.

Here is a breakdown of how they stack up and which receiver holds the ultimate fantasy edge.

The Case for KJ Duff

Duff has been exceptionally productive during his first two seasons at Rutgers. He ranked 10th among all wide receivers in receiving yards with 1,084 last season and is a proven performer against Big Ten competition. His elite size at 6'6" and 225 pounds makes him a red-zone nightmare for opposing defensive backs, while his 18.0 yards per catch highlights his legitimate big-play ability. Duff also led the nation in contested catches and is considered one of the top wide receivers in the country entering the upcoming season.

Duff's weekly ceiling is massive because he has the ability to score from anywhere on the field and dominate in the red zone. He is expected to command anywhere from 75 to 90 targets and is a strong candidate for double-digit touchdowns. His exceptional body control and ability to make spectacular downfield catches provide a reliable weekly floor. Duff finished third in the Big Ten in receiving yards, trailing only Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and USC's Makai Lemon, placing him in elite company at the position.

2027 Prospect Profiles

KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers



KJ Duff is quietly developing into one of the more intriguing receiver prospects in the 2027 class. A former 4-star recruit, Duff transitioned from an early tight end projection into Rutgers' No. 1 receiver, most recently breaking out… pic.twitter.com/YplS6pbg83 — I Don’t Watch Film (Football Analytics) (@NoFilm_Analysis) July 25, 2026

The Rutgers offense will rely heavily on Duff. In fantasy football, volume is king, and Duff is positioned to capture a highly consolidated target share each week. He offers an ideal combination of a secure, volume-driven floor and an astronomical ceiling, giving him the capability to anchor a fantasy wide receiver group as a true WR1. Beyond big-play efficiency, his intermediate-route running, screen usage, and red-zone presence ensure consistent production across all fantasy scoring formats (Standard, Half-PPR and PPR).

The Case for Nick Marsh

Marsh is a physical receiver who wins with strong hands and yardage after the catch rather than pure speed. The former five-star recruit is still only scratching the surface of his potential, and his transfer to Indiana positions him in a far more explosive passing attack. After producing 100 catches,1,311 yards, and 9 touchdowns across two collegiate seasons within a dysfunctional, run-heavy offense at Michigan State, he now joins Curt Cignetti's dynamic scheme.

Instead of fighting an uphill battle against poor offensive spacing, Marsh stands to benefit from a system that turns top receivers into high-volume playmakers, similar to Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Surratt, who both surpassed 800 receiving yards last year. At 6'3" and 200 pounds, Marsh possesses ideal size and excels at boxing out defenders to win contested catches downfield. His underlying analytical profile reveals agility that belies his frame, evidenced by his 28 missed tackles forced (MTF) on just 58 catches. That elite missed-tackle rate allows him to turn simple screens, slants, and intermediate crossing patterns into huge chunk plays.

Although his catch rate suffered from unstable quarterback play at Michigan State, he still earned a total of 106 targets. At Indiana, he will be catching passes from TCU transfer Josh Hoover. The precision and volume of the Hoosiers' offensive attack give Marsh a secure weekly target floor.

Final Outlook

Deciding between the two comes down to immediate production versus long-term upside. Duff provides the proven, elite fantasy production that managers need right now. Meanwhile, Marsh possesses the raw athletic traits and upgraded offensive environment that could eventually turn him into a more complete receiver.

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