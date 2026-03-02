Konnor Griffin Among Highest Fantasy Baseball ADP Movers In Week 2 Spring Training

As Spring Training is underway, the landscape of the MLB begins to take shape ahead of Opening Day. Certain players may find early success, providing for great optimism in fantasy baseball. Other players may struggle, leading to depth-chart shifts and lowered fantasy basketball rankings. Early in the drafting season, these are players who appear to be rising in ADP.

Konnor Griffin, SS (PIT)

Konnor Griffin ... WOW 🤯



MLB's No. 1 prospect goes yard AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/F1VTJnWlWB — MLB (@MLB) February 24, 2026

Griffin is said to be one of the best prospects in recent memory. It is now up to Griffin to live up to the hype, and thus far, he is doing just that. The Pirates' shortstop finished 2025 in Double-A, yet he got the Spring Training invite. In 6 games, Griffin is 3-14 with 3 home runs and 2 strikeouts. His performance is not otherworldly, but the hype is real, given his expected rookie performance. He may bypass Triple-A and make the Opening Day roster.

Yainer Diaz, C (HOU)

Despite only 3 games in Spring Training and a .125 batting average, fans seem to be high on Diaz. His ADP is up 3%, and his power may go a very long way in fantasy baseball. Diaz had 20 home runs in 2025. Over 401 career games, Diaz has 59 home runs. He will currently bat 7th in the Astros lineup, with potential to rise into the 5 or 6 slot.

Girffin Jax, SP (TBR)

The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher commands an elite profile of pitches. He works as a complementary sweeper to 44% with above-average north-south movement. Jax then works in a changeup and a sinker to complement his 97 MPH fastball. Fans are very high on Jax to build on his 13.5 K/9 rate in 2025 and become the Rays' solidified closer, with 40+ save potential.

Luis Garcia Jr., 2B (WSH)

Garcia Jr. trails off the top-3 highest movers in Griffin, Diaz, and Jax. However, he is rising slightly in ADP. Garcia Jr. is batting .500 in Spring Training, although on just four plate appearances. This includes one 3-run Home Run. Garcia Jr. is a hitter with great upside, having batted .252 in 2025 and .282 in 2024. With a new, analytical brass managing this Nationals team, he may have a career year.

