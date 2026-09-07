Last-Minute Printable Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet For All Formats: TreVeyon Henderson Slips Down The Rankings

The start of the NFL and fantasy football seasons are now just two days away, but we know some of you love to wait as long as possible to draft to avoid injuries, suspensions, or any other issues that could pop up in the offseason. With today being Labor Day, that makes having drafts today a lot easier for many of us.

The most important thing you can do on draft day is be sure to show up organized and prepared. That's why we decided to update and release our master sheet cheat sheet one more time for you guys before you have to head into the war room.

Our printable master sheet is all three of our cheat sheets organized in one place, so you have all the last-minute information you need to dominate your league mates. Whether you are drafting in PPR, 0.5/Half-PPR, or Standard/Non-PPR formats, we have the rankings you need to put you in position coming out of your draft to win a championship this season.

Be sure to click the link at the bottom of the page to access and print any or all of your free rankings and cheat sheets to help you crush your competition in your fantasy football draft.

Quarterbacks

The quarterbacks are the highest-scoring position, but are far from the most important. That's why the first quarterback generally isn't selected until about Round 3 based on ADP. However, they are intriguing this season.

While you will find some familiar faces at the top of the rankings, there are a ton of young quarterbacks on the rise pushing for those top spots. We will make sure you know which ones are the real deal, and who you are better off fading.

Running Backs

This is the most important position in the game. The combination of upside and scarcity allows the top bell-cow running backs to swing the pendulum when it comes to the balance of power in your fantasy league. We have put a ton of time and research into these rankings to make sure you get this right. You'll find great value and avoid busts by following these rankings.

Wide Receivers

You'll quickly find that these are your everyday copy-and-paste rankings that most sites release to the public. They won't just look like the consensus rankings. That's because we actually put in the time to make sure you can nail your draft. Wide receivers will most likely make up the bulk of your roster, so messing this up could sink your team.

Tight Ends

This could be the deepest and most talented group of fantasy tight ends we've ever seen. We will help you navigate the position whether you want to snag an elite option early or grab a sleeper later.

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