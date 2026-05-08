Mark Andrews’ Fantasy Football ADP Doesn’t Match His Upside in 2026

Mark Andrews enters the 2026 fantasy football season as one of the biggest pricing mysteries at the tight end position. Despite a strong finish in 2024, a new contract extension, and a proven touchdown résumé, fantasy managers continue letting him slide well below his historical draft range.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews entered 2024 coming off a frustrating 2023: a quad issue cost him Week 1, an ankle injury requiring surgery ended his season in Week 11, and he managed just two catches for 15 yards in the postseason. Over those 2023 games he did play, he averaged 15.59 FPPG on 41 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns, a reminder of what he was capable of when healthy. Last season started poorly.

In 2024, Andrews averaged just 4.1 targets per game across 17 games, and his first four outings were a near-disaster (2/14, 4/51, 0/0, and 0/0 on nine combined targets). Isaiah Likely opened the year as Baltimore's featured tight end (9/111/1 on 12 targets in Week 1), and the Ravens' dominant rushing attack kept overall pass volume low in many games.

Over his final 12 regular-season games, Andrews caught 45 of 55 targets (81.8%) for 553 yards and 11 touchdowns, finishing sixth in PPR tight-end scoring at 188.80 points. He never topped 70 receiving yards or six catches in a single game, and Baltimore had him on the field for 61.7% of plays with TE2 snaps in seven contests. His touchdown volume kept him relevant despite the modest per-game production in catches and receiving yards.

Last season, Baltimore had Andrews on the field for all 17 games, leading to a slight uptick in his snap count (62.1%). He finished 17th in tight end scoring (131.00) in PPR leagues, with only one elite showing (6/91/2). Andrews scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in 12 matchups, including his final seven starts. Surprisingly, the Ravens signed him to a three-year extension in early December for $39 million, with $26 million being guaranteed.

Mark Andrews 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: At age 31 (on 9/6), the fantasy market will write off Andrews. He comes off the board as the 19th tight end in early May in the National Fantasy Football Championship. When at his best, Andrews was the top receiving option for Baltimore. The growth of Zay Flowers suggests a second fiddle opportunity with multiple unknowns added to the wide receiver position.

If on the field for 17 games, his experience and talent are still high enough to deliver a 70-catch season for 750 yards and a team high in receiving touchdowns.

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