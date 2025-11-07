Say Goodbye to Tucker Kraft, Kyler Murray and The Most Dropped Players in Fantasy Football Heading Into Week 10
Injured players littered Yahoo Fantasy's most dropped players after Week 9. There is nothing worse than losing an edge player in the heat of league battles. On the positive side, these shallow roster formats offer much better quality in the free agent pool each week.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
After eight weeks, Kraft (30/469/6 on 41 targets) was the best tight end in professional football. He was well on his way to over 1,000 yards receiving and double-digit scores, highlighted by his two impact games (6/124/1 and 7/143/2). Kraft will be sorely missed in the Packers’ starting lineup and in the fantasy market. Hopefully, he has a speedy recovery over the offseason.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals gave Knight RB1 snaps (57%) again in Week 8, but he managed only 27 yards on his nine carries with two catches for 20 yards. The Trey Benson injury news updates remain under lock and key, but he seems to be progressing. As a result, Knight has been given his fantasy walking papers.
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Over the last three games, Jacoby Brissett has represented a starting NFL quarterback by gaining 909 combined yards with seven touchdowns. Receivers gained 20 yards or more on 13 of his 73 pass attempts (17.8%). In comparison, Murray was the king of the dink-and-dunk profile over his five starts (6.0 yards per pass attempt with only seven of his 110 completions gaining 20 yards ~ 6.4%). His baseball career awaits him, but Arizona would take on over a $55 million cap hit if they released him before June next year.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
After a great rookie season, Daniels failed to get rolling in 2025 due to multiple injuries. His year most likely ended last week due to a dislocated left elbow. The combination of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel never gelled, leading Washington to rank in the bottom 25% of the league in passing yards (1,823/12). On the positive, the Commanders head into Week 10 with more quarterback rushing yards (72/384/2).
Brashard Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
With Isiah Pacheco out in Week 9, the Chiefs gave Smith only three rushes for 11 yards with one target. They had him on the field for 20% of their snaps. A bye week and Pacheco expected to be next week led to Smith getting tossed back onto the free agent pool at Yahoo Fantasy Sports. His only playable value in 2025 came in a blowout game vs. the Raiders, when Kansas City featured him as their RB1 in the second half (81 combined with five catches on 19 touches).
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
Boutte picked up a hamstring injury last week, leading to him not catching a pass against the Falcons on one target. The Patriots had him on the field for 26% of their plays. He expected to miss this week’s game, resulting in a waiver wire vacation in short roster formats. Boutte opened the year with success in Week 1 (6/103) while developing into a fantasy asset from Week 6 to Week 8 (5/93/2, 2/55/1, and 3/75/1) despite only having 12 targets over his recent uptick in play.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
The Yahoo world finally surrendered on Golden’s fantasy value after Christian Watson outplayed him over their last two games, and he picked up a shoulder issue. The Packers gave him only six targets over his previous two matchups, leading to five catches for 13 yards. Eight games into his NFL career, Golden has 23 catches for 262 yards and no touchdowns on 29 targets. Green Bay also gave him eight rushing attempts (45 yards). Our 2025 rookie preview for him was on point over the summer.
Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks
The fade of Kupp last season with the Rams was more foreshadowing the direction of his game than Puka Nacua hogging wide receiver targets. Over his first seven games with the Seahawks, he caught 24 of his 33 targets for 293 yards and one touchdown while scoring double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in three contests (7/90, 6/59, and 2/40/1). Kupp missed Week 9 with hamstring and heel issues, giving the fantasy market a reason to dump him into the free agent pool.
Isaiah Davis, New York Jets
In Week 8, the Jets figured out a way to get Davis involved (109 combined yards with five catches on 12 targets) in an exciting offensive game plan against the Bengals. He rewarded his fantasy supporters who were forced to start him because six teams had a bye.
New York had him on the field for 48% and 46% of their snaps over their last two matchups. Surprisingly, Davis lost his fantasy job for many teams at Yahoo Fantasy. He’s an excellent handcuff for Breece Hall, and the Jets will rotate him in over the back half of this season. I expect Davis to be picked up quickly due to his potential ceiling.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
After a progression game (348 combined yards with two touchdowns) in Week 8, Stroud was expected to be an excellent bye week cover for some fantasy team this week against the Jaguars. He left his last game with a concussion, and the Texans already ruled him out for this week. As a result, the waiver wire search for quarterback cover led to him being the drop casualty for many fantasy teams in Week 10. Stroud should work his way back onto fantasy rosters once he returns to game action.