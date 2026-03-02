Munetaka Murakami Among Fantasy Baseball ADP Fallers in Week 2 Spring Training

Spring Training is a time of the year for young MLB prospects to thrive and earn great roles in their respective major league rosters. However, life is not all sunshine and rainbows. Certain players may get injured and/or struggle early on in Spring Training. Thus, they find fantasy baseball managers to be lower in confidence in their expected output. That is the case for the ADP fallers.

Munetaka Murakami, 3B (CSW)

The White Sox are resting Murakami as he will head out this week to the World Baseball Classic for Japan. The injury raises concern for anyone, even though it's really just fatigue. He is batting .625 in 13 Spring Training at-bats, so it is peculiar that his ADP is down a few percentage points. Murakami is an eight-year veteran of the NPB.

Kyle Stowers, OF (MIA)

His ADP is very slightly down as movers are not falling too deep just yet. Stowers is listed as out 1-2 weeks with a hamstring injury. Though deemed unserious, this does add risk to the profile of the big swinger that is Stowers. He is one of our breakout candidates for 2026 fantasy baseball. Stowers must play well for the Marlins to continue their rise in 2025.

Cody Bellinger, OF (NYY)

The only fallers right now will be players on the injury report. The Spring Training sample sizes are too little to see any panic, especially ahead of the World Baseball Classic. Bellinger has a mild back injury that is being deemed not overly concerning. The team shall keep him rested for a few more weeks until the season starts. Bellinger is not on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic. If he can return to his 2025 form, he will be valuable, once again.

Roki Sasaki, SP (LAD)

Sasaki debuted inthe MLB for the Dodgers in 2025. He played in 10 games, with 8 starts, and posted a 4.46 ERA. Fantasy baseball managers may question whether Sasaki is good. In the CHL, he played to a low-2.00 ERA. However, the MLB is a different story, and with no major success, he is moderately risky. Sasaki hopes to expand his arsenal in 2026 to achieve greater success — an ambitious yet rewarding goal.

